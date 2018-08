Jimmy Fallon has an alchemist-like gift for bringing the best out of celebrity guests. Sure Brian Williams is always game for some hammy antics, but no other talk show host would give him the proper spotlight for his hip-hop stylings without seeming contrived. Jimmy Fallon makes silliness sing.

In this clip, check out as Fallon and Williams “slow-jam” Obama's immigration reforms. Usher, Alicia Keys, and — hell! — D'Angelo would be proud.