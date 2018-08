Well, this is shocking: Jimmy Fallon and Carol Burnett were dramatic lovers on a '90s TV soap called “Tensions.” Sound too bizarre to be true? You're smart. It's just an awesome sketch on “The Tonight Show” with the gaudiest costumes and most melodramatic dialogue ever.

Also: Let it never be said that Carol Burnett isn't a good dramatic actress. Have you seen “The Four Seasons” lately? She's the best part of it.