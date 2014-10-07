Jimmy Fallon and will.i.am are tween pop superstars in their amazing “Ew!” music video

Jimmy Fallon makes a very convincing tween girl as his character Sara. The key is to just fully embrace your inner self-absorbed child and then let her run rampant. Of course, what fun is it to be full of judgement and lack of self-reflection if you have no one to gossip with?

Enter will.i.am as his tween alter ego, mir.i.am. The singer joined Fallon to create an official music video for “Ew!” and it will be the ear worm you can't get out of your head all day. Don't lie to yourself, this song is at least as catchy as anything on Top 40 radio right now.

