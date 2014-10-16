Jimmy Fallon and will.i.am’s ‘Ew’ is now on the Hot 100, so they made a fan video

No joke: Joke song “Ew” by Jimmy Fallon and will.i.am is on the Hot 100 now, at No. 26.

“The Tonight Show” gag, did indeed, go viral on YouTube, garnering more than 11 million views in 10 days. Since the Billboard chart now counts video streams as part of its metric, that means “Ew” is officially faring better than new tracks from One Direction, Chris Brown and Ariana Grande.

“That means Ryan Seacrest has to play it on his radio show; he's forced to do it,” said Fallon on his show last night.

To celebrate, he unleashed a fan supercut video. Watch it, and the original, below.