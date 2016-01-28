Jimmy Fallon had Sia and Natalie Portman perform ‘Iko Iko’ because why not

01.28.16 3 years ago

What do you do if you have Natalie Portman and Sia on your talk show, The Roots as your backup band, and a few spoons and paint buckets lying around?

You perform “Iko Iko,” of course.

In Jimmy Fallon's continuing quest to amaze us with how household objects and toys can make beautiful music (provided they're in very competent hands), he had everyone don a Sia wig and improvise a variety of instruments. We've got Portman on some blocks, Fallon with the spoons, and members of The Roots with a deck of cards, doing some kind of shell game with plastic cups, drumming on paint buckets, and knocking pool balls together.

And, naturally, it all sounds great. 

