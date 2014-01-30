‘Late Night’ host Jimmy Fallon is moving on to ‘The Tonight Show’ but sometimes even a positive life choice can lead to trepidation. Luckily Jimmy calls on his sitcom dad Bob Saget to dispense some sage wisdom with the help of John Stamos and Dave Coulier. Will the guys be able to teach Jimmy the value of embracing risks using catchphrases and ugly sweaters? Find out below!
Jimmy Fallon Reunites ‘Full House’ Guys For A Life Lesson About Change
01.30.14
