Jimmy Fallon’s ‘House of Cards’ Parody is Sincerely Flawless

I honestly can't pick a best part of Jimmy Fallon's “House of Cards” parody “House of Cue Cards.” It's a somewhat lengthy tribute, and so much about it is pitch-perfect: Jimmy's Spacey impression, the goddess Ellen Barkin's unbelievable, arch impersonation of Robin Wright, the mumblecore moments, and of course the hilarious closing moment of Part II. If anything, this parody makes me mad because it proves that when Jimmy Fallon commits to a joke, he is unflinching and unwilling to break character. It's always worth it not to laugh in the middle of a well-written joke or sketch; John Oliver (arguably my favorite addition to late night TV in the past year) needs that memo too.

