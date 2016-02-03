‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ staged a long-awaited ‘ER’ reunion of one (plus Dr. House)

#Jimmy Kimmel Live
02.03.16 3 years ago

Jimmy Kimmel sees your Friends reunion and raises you a surprise ER reunion. 

There's just one problem: the only ER cast member who showed up was George Clooney (Julianna Margulies was busy filming The Good Wife, Noah Wyle had Taco Tuesday night with family, Eriq La Salle had jury duty, Anthony Edwards was at SoulCycle, and Sherry Stringfield couldn't get an Uber). But Clooney wasn't alone on stage, for Kimmel played his patient and Hugh Laurie limped in to assist as Dr. House (albeit missing his trademark stubble).

I have a feeling Kimmel added a little surprise to the sketch, based on Clooney and Laurie's reaction to whatever was under the sheet and Laurie's inability to keep it together for most of the rest of it. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live
TAGSABCgeorge clooneyHUGH LAURIEjimmy kimmel live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP