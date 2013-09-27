Jimmy Kimmel on Kanye West beef: ‘Finally I’m in a rap feud’

Has Jimmy Kimmel gotten the last word in Kanye West”s feud with the late-night TV host? In case you missed it, earlier this week Kimmel ran a sketch with children saying the exact lines that West said in his high-profile interview with the BBC, including claiming, “I”m the No. 1 rock star on the planet.”

West didn”t appreciate that Kimmel was poking fun at him and took to Twitter to insult Kimmel eight ways to Sunday in 10 tweets that were slightly schizophrenic: in one he”s putting down Kimmel, another he”s telling Kimmel that he likes him. He posts tweets that feature Spongebob Squarepants. Really?

Here”s Kimmel”s response during his monologue for Thursday night”s show and he seems more bemused than anything else. Kimmel says West also called him right before the so and demanded that he apologize publicly and compared himself to 2Pac. Kimmel laughed that he”s at “Def Kanye Five.”

Since the last pre-show tweet Thursday night, West had been silent on Twitter, but just now West posted a link to a Slate piece that agrees that West has a right to be mad, but mainly because Kimmel is ignorant about fashion and lacking in understanding that rap artists are 100% supposed to be their own hype men.

