While this Ken Burns documentary on Miley Cyrus is artistic and insightful, I’m looking forward to the one directed by Michael Moore. I hear it’s a scathing expose that lets us know just how easy it is for an ordinary person to acquire a giant foam finger.
Watch: Miley Cyrus gets the Ken Burns treatment
Liana Maeby 10.03.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With