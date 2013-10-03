Watch: Miley Cyrus gets the Ken Burns treatment

#Miley Cyrus #Jimmy Kimmel
10.03.13 5 years ago

While this Ken Burns documentary on Miley Cyrus is artistic and insightful, I’m looking forward to the one directed by Michael Moore. I hear it’s a scathing expose that lets us know just how easy it is for an ordinary person to acquire a giant foam finger.

