Jimmy Kimmel ruined Halloween for the third year in a row

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the third year in a row, Jimmy Kimmel got up to the same evil, no-good, totally goddamn hilarious trick. He asked parents to record video of themselves telling their kids they ate all their Halloween candy. And this year’s might be the best one yet! Let’s just go ahead and preemptively give Nobel prizes to the handful of kids who acted kind in the face of what is really the purest form of cruelty.

Also? Can we get the backstory on the kid who says, “But you don’t even have a gallbladder”?

Follow RIOT on Twitter