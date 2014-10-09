Jingle Ball performers announced: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea

The Jingle Ball lineups for Los Angeles and Minneapolis have been announced: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Pharrell lead the former, while Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea and Meghan Trainor top the latter.
Naturally, these nights will take place near the yuletide, on Dec. 5 in L.A. (via KIIS) and Dec. 8 in the Twin Cities area (via KDWB).
Nick Jonas (and his abs) will be hosting both concert nights, with tickets for both events going up for sale on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local.
Additional Jingle Ball concerts for Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and more will be announced in the coming days.
Here is the lineup for Jingle Ball 2014 in Los Angeles:
Taylor Swift
Pharrell
5 Seconds of Summer
Ariana Grande
Sam Smith
Iggy Azalea
Meghan Trainor
Charli XCX
Jessie J
Rita Ora
Becky G
Rixton
Shawn Mendes
Kiesza
Here is the lineup for Jingle Ball 2014 in Minneapolis:
Ariana Grande
Iggy Azalea
Demi Lovato
OneRepublic
Meghan Trainor
Rita Ora
Jessie J
Kiesza
Nico & Vinz
Shawn Mendes
Becky G
