Jingle Ball performers announced: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea

The Jingle Ball lineups for Los Angeles and Minneapolis have been announced: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Pharrell lead the former, while Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea and Meghan Trainor top the latter.

Naturally, these nights will take place near the yuletide, on Dec. 5 in L.A. (via KIIS) and Dec. 8 in the Twin Cities area (via KDWB).

Nick Jonas (and his abs) will be hosting both concert nights, with tickets for both events going up for sale on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local.

Additional Jingle Ball concerts for Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and more will be announced in the coming days.

Here is the lineup for Jingle Ball 2014 in Los Angeles:

Taylor Swift

Pharrell

5 Seconds of Summer

Ariana Grande

Sam Smith

Iggy Azalea

Meghan Trainor

Charli XCX

Jessie J

Rita Ora

Becky G

Rixton

Shawn Mendes

Kiesza

Here is the lineup for Jingle Ball 2014 in Minneapolis:

Ariana Grande

Iggy Azalea

Demi Lovato

OneRepublic

Meghan Trainor

Rita Ora

Jessie J

Kiesza

Nico & Vinz

Shawn Mendes

Becky G