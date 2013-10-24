JJ Abrams and Lawrence Kadan take control of ‘Star Wars’ script

Honestly, this may be the least surprising story we’ll run all month.
I have no doubt Michael Arndt’s work will be the spine of “Star Wars Episode VII” when we finally see the film, but from day one, it sounds like there’s been a larger brain trust involved, a group of writers who have all had some sort of active hand in the process. At this point, Arndt’s been on the film for a while, and they’ve got to be getting close to putting everything in front of the camera. I would be shocked, frankly, if JJ Abrams didn’t do at least one pass at the script just so he’s comfortable that the final version is something that represents his voice.
Of course, there’s a larger master to serve here, and that’s where Lawrence Kasdan comes in. Abrams has spoken in print about trying to recapture the intangible essence of “Star Wars,” and if there’s anybody whose name is not “George Lucas” who is qualified to decide what is or isn’t “Star Wars,” it’s Kasdan. His voice helped define “The Empire Strikes Back” in a fairly significant way, and having him in the mix has been the thing that has had me most excited about these new films so far.
There has been some talk, hard to substantiate, that there was a fairly major internal divide over some big story points, and this would seem to indicate that Abrams has won whatever struggle there was about the direction these stories are heading. Considering how quiet things have been on the “Star Wars” front in terms of actual concrete news and not just speculation, fans have started to worry. If you’ve been reading press release language as long as I have, the following paragraph is positively laden with subtext:
“I am very excited about the story we have in place and thrilled to have Larry and J.J. working on the script,” states Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. “There are very few people who fundamentally understand the way a Star Wars story works like Larry, and it is nothing short of incredible to have him even more deeply involved in its return to the big screen. J.J. of course is an incredible storyteller in his own right. Michael Arndt has done a terrific job bringing us to this point and we have an amazing filmmaking and design team in place already prepping for production.”
What she’s really saying is, “Okay, enough debate. We’ve picked which direction we’re going with the story, and it’s the JJ direction. He’s on the film, Arndt is off. Lawrence Kadan’s been here from the start, but we should remind you, he is in fact The Man. And don’t worry… everyone else is already deep into pre-production, so we’re going to make our date or die trying.”
I’m sure we’ll see all sorts of reactions today. Indignation, anxiety, accusations about ego… and the truth is, until the film opens, none of this is possible to judge from the outside. No one’s read the script outside the production. No one really knows what debates they’re having or why. I would argue the pressure on these filmmakers is exponentially worse than it was on George Lucas when he made “The Phantom Menace.” While that was a major cultural moment of anticipation, he was facing nothing but goodwill while he was working. People were excited. Everyone wanted to believe that new “Star Wars” films were going to be awesome.
Abrams faces a much more cynical landscape. He is, to put it lightly, a polarizing figure at this point, and he is making the first after the prequels, which basically shredded “Star Wars” fandom into a million different factions. People are skeptical of “Star Wars” now, and that’s always a harder thing to face as a director. You’re starting out with an audience that is suspicious of you and your product. There are going to be a lot of people sitting down in theaters, arms folded, saying “Prove it.”
Whatever they put in the front of the camera, Abrams has to get it to a place where he feels confident about it. He’s the guy who is ultimately charged with getting it right, and who can blame him if he’s insisting on as much authorial control as possible. It’s the only real weapon he has in fighting all that cynicism.
According to StarWars.com, where the news broke today, “Shooting is scheduled to begin Spring 2014 at Pinewood Studios for an expected 2015 release.” This train’s leaving the station, and it is clear that at least as of today, JJ Abrams is the main hand on the controls.
I’m really interested to know how this factors into your comments about dreaming big (and I assume, by implication, different). That post was the most encouraging thing I’ve read about the new movie. This has me worried that b they’re retreating to a much safer creative place.
Kasdan is one of my favorites. Body Heat-The Big Chill-Silverado-Accidental Tourist-Grand Canyon is one of the best runs any director has ever had. Oh yeah, he also wrote the Empire, Jedi, and Raiders.
Only problem is all of that happened over 20 years ago, and since then the few things he has done have been pretty big duds. I’m excited to see his name here, but I think it’s fair to wonder if he still has what it takes to inject some life into this story.
I think that kind of summarizes things. For me that is half the equation.
On one hand, Kasdan has a great resume. Yet, nothing on there really stands out to me since the 80’s (for me The Big Chill is the last one that really did it for me, strangely I never saw Silverado). While I loved Empire (who didn’t?), and think that voice would be suitable, Kasdan’s I am a bit tentative handing it over to somebody who last did this almost thirty years ago. Part of that is not wanting to live in the past. Another part of it is…
I was really, really excited to see Michael Arndt have a crack at this. I loved his voice in Little Miss Sunshine and Toy Story 3. I mean, he made me care, really care, about some toys in the third movie of the series. It is probably my favorite of the trilogy and just about perfect (to me) in every possible way. I am not sure I can even fathom how entirely incredible that is.
Kasdan is great, true, and I value his involvement. I found Arndt’s contribution as the backbone of the script more. And JJ Abrams is fine. However, and I kind of hate to say this, he is pretty good. Arndt is inspiring to me. I find what little I have been able to see of his works moving in a way Abrams somehow is not. Star Trek was really, really good. Yet the idea of an Abrams Star Wars is not as thrilling to me as a Michael Arndt version. Not even close. Abrams just seems like the safer choice somehow. Arndt seems like the potentially more truly special one.
I could end up being dead wrong about this. And yet…When I look at what both have done, Abrams is really good. Arndt so far has been truly special, at least to me.
Maybe it’s just me but I’ve never understood what the big deal is about Arndt. Little Miss Sunshine was great but I wasn’t that impressed with Toy Story 3 and Brave just felt like a Scottish version of Mulan with a bit of Brother Bear thrown in. I did like his work on Oblivion and am looking foward to Cathing Fire.
It’s true that Kasdan hasn’t really done much lately which is why I’m glad Abrams is involved with the screenwriting. He’s been actively writing for TV and movies since the early 90’s. He may be a safer choice but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad choice. He is the director even if Arndt stayed on this movie was gonna be tweaked to fit Abram’s vision either way.
@Seasider, part of it may be that I I loved Little Miss Sunshine and was clearly moved more by Toy Story 3 than you. Brave had its points that were not ideal to me (namely the three little kids), however I still liked it. I have not seen Oblivion yet, however I think his work in Catching Fire could be promising.
It is not that I think Abrams is a “bad choice.” He is an uninspiring one. I am perhaps more enamored with Arndt than you, however I do think he has a higher ceiling to make a great movie. Abrams, as a “safer” choice, also seems like more likely to have a blander movie. To me, that is far less compelling as it seems like you will have a Kasdan movie blunted by Abrams direction. I know it would have Abrams vision regardless, it just seems like Arndt might give it a bit more of the intangibles that I personally like. However, that is subjective.
@SEASIDER Did Arndt have much to do with Brave beyond “additional screenplay material”?
Faraci is saying it’s a complete do-over from scratch. Reaction?
I wouldn’t buy into anything he says.
I haven’t bought JW Rinzler’s THE MAKING OF RETURN OF THE JEDI yet but some parts of the transcript of the preproduction story meetings between Lucas, director Richard Marquand, and Lawrence Kasdan have already been posted online. Reading some of it, it’s clear that Kasdan was pushing for the movie to go even darker than EMPIRE. He really wanted the third Star Wars movie to be more adult in tone and to get rid of the Ewoks. He also didn’t want to repeat certain things like another Death Star. Lucas insisted that JEDI be mostly lighter than EMPIRE and to have that happy fairy tale ending much to Kasdan’s frustration.
Kasdan like Ford wanted to kill Han Solo, didn’t he?
How much better, story-wise, would that have been?
I mean, they kill guys like Porkins, they’re “redhirts.”
Killing-off a main character adds real immediacy to the danger the characters face in fighting the Empire.
Man… they really should’ve killed-off Han.
Huh. I guess Kasdan got everything he wanted in The Force Awakens, then…
…except for basically another freakin’ Death Star.
Directing anything Star Wars these days is really a No Win scenario. Unless this is the second coming of Empire..and thus totally unlike anything JJ has ever done as a writer or director…he will be crucified.
I think JJ has already succeeded in a similar situation, though.
Yes, there is a segment of people who didn’t enjoy the first Star Trek.
But they were in the very small minority.
So he’s taken a property that had fallen on some big screen creative hard times and injected new life into it.
Now, where I worry, is if JJ takes Star Wars and does less Star Trek and more Into Darkness, which I thought was a terrible miscalculation and just really horrible plotting and story wise. What JJ did very poorly in that film especially, was not take the rules of that universe seriously in order to try and ramp up tension in the film. I know this may not seem important, but it doesn’t take 30 minutes to get to Klingon space, it takes 4 days. You also can’t beam from Earth to the Klingon home planet. You just can’t. It’s stupid and lazy, and undoes some of the very, most basic principles of how that universe of Star Trek is supposed to work.
I hope he takes the rules of the Star Wars universe a little more seriously. Or maybe, injects back in the magic of the older rules, and rejects the idiot rules of Prequels regarding the Force, especially.
So, if this is JJ on Star Trek, we’re in good hands.
If this is JJ on Into Darkness… we’re screwed.
You’re way too generous with Star Trek. It was a mess plot wise, edited so it felt like 30% of every character was left on the floor and left my brain between the theater door and my car. And Into Darkness was horrifically miscast, sloppily written filled with performances that were phoned in.
How long before Abrams has Lindelof, Orci and Kurtzman on the phone? We’re totally screwed.
Star Trek was a huge, fun ride dialled to 11, a hit with critics and at the box office. I have no doubt JJ Abrams will do a great job.
I’ve been merciless in my disdain for Star Trek Into Darkness, but 2009 Star Trek was tight, fun, exciting, and fresh. I’m perplexed that Into Darkness seem to thrill audiences and critics only marginally less than Star Trek, but I accept it.
The closest thing yet JJ has done to Star Wars might be along the lines of Super 8. The parts of that film that are ode to classic Spielberg are wonderful. The alien mystery, however, failed because it was the entire endeavor was essentially two story ideas fused into one.
Star Wars Episode VII won’t have that problem. I trust that it will be THE love letter JJ writes to his own youth, and the established mythology is already in place to craft a solid story with enough devotion to good writing.
JJ doesn’t always thrill me. But he rarely disappoints when he’s firing on all cylinders.
I actually don’t want this to feel like the original trilogy. Assuming this takes place 40-odd years later, the galaxy should be a very different place.
The prequels had these lush worlds they took place in the heart of the galaxy, at the core of the corruption spreading beneath the surface. The originals were much more sparse. They had the look of a galaxy that had been oppressed. Everything imperial was clean and cold, everything else was dirty and used. Jumping ahead to the sequels, things should be different again. There are no more Sith, the galaxy, we assume, is in a state of relative peace and the look of the ships and the worlds should reflect that.
There are certain things that should of course be maintained across all the movies. Lucas’ “faster, more intense” mantra being one of them. That means quick dialogue, it means the Star Wars dialect being maintained, you know, the kind of thing Ford said could be typed but not said. It means shooting it classically. No handheld, everything on tripods, dollies and cranes.
Pacing is everything in Star Wars. Where The Phantom Menace suffered most wasn’t in the acting or annoying cg characters, it was the pacing.
This is really no different than Empire, where Lucas ended up throwing out most of what Brackett had written and brought in Kasdan. Until they are actually shooting (and quite frankly these days, even well after) it’s not too tough to keep all the locations and set pieces already being designed but change character, dialogue and intent.
The drumbeat on this movie, and frankly anything Star Wars, is just….disheartening. It’s sport for most of the internet at this point. I can’t help but have the perspective of Rinzler’s books in mind (having just read Jedi) and it’s clear that far too many people just don’t understand how those old movies actually made it to the screen.
This is part of the process and having a few very vocal but influential voices passing judgement on every step is already wearying. I’m to the point now where I really will probably only pay any attention to production news if it’s on starwars.com or this site. Everything else just seems like self promoting takedowns.