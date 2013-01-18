JJ Abrams eyes Lance Armstrong biopic

01.18.13 6 years ago 4 Comments

In the wake of his confession to doping, cycling legend Lance Armstrong may be biking his way to the big screen, courtesy of prolific producer JJ Abrams.

Paramount Pictures, Abrams and his Bad Robot partner Bryan Burk recently picked up the rights to “Cycle Of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong,” a book proposal by Juliet Macur that is set to be published by HarperCollins, according to Deadline

As a New York TImes sports reporter, Macur has covered Armstrong for ten years, covering his multiple Tour de France wins, his battle with cancer and the recent steroids controversy. Armstrong admitted to the charges in a highly-publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey this past week.

The film is still in the very early stages of development, so no writer, director or cast has been attached.

Abrams is readying the release of his latest directorial effort “Star TRek Into Darkness,” which hits theaters later this year.

Who do you think would make a good Lance Armstrong?

Around The Web

TAGSBAD ROBOTJJ ABRAMSLANCE ARMSTRONG

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP