JJ Abrams eyes Lance Armstrong biopic

In the wake of his confession to doping, cycling legend Lance Armstrong may be biking his way to the big screen, courtesy of prolific producer JJ Abrams.

Paramount Pictures, Abrams and his Bad Robot partner Bryan Burk recently picked up the rights to “Cycle Of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong,” a book proposal by Juliet Macur that is set to be published by HarperCollins, according to Deadline.

As a New York TImes sports reporter, Macur has covered Armstrong for ten years, covering his multiple Tour de France wins, his battle with cancer and the recent steroids controversy. Armstrong admitted to the charges in a highly-publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey this past week. The film is still in the very early stages of development, so no writer, director or cast has been attached. Abrams is readying the release of his latest directorial effort “Star TRek Into Darkness,” which hits theaters later this year.

Who do you think would make a good Lance Armstrong?