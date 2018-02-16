It was announced today that J.J. Abrams’ ever-busy production company Bad Robot is partnering with Mattel for a film about colorful toy monsters called The Beastlies, which Deadline describes as “the first of several family-friendly world creation original properties.” Fun! Kids and adults alike love properties.
Oh yeah, and he’s also working on Star Wars: Episode IX.
In an interview with IndieWire, Abrams, who took over directing duties from Colin Trevorrow, was asked about the online reaction to Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, especially among those upset about the film “introducing more female characters into the franchise’s universe.”
“Star Wars is a big galaxy, and you can sort of find almost anything you want to in Star Wars,” Abrams said. “If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in Star Wars. You can probably look at the first movie that George [Lucas] did [Star Wars: A New Hope] and say that Leia was too outspoken, or she was too tough. Anyone who wants to find a problem with anything can find the problem.”
He added, “The internet seems to be made for that.”
Abrams was hesitant to say anything specific about Episode IX, but he did clarify that The Last Jedi‘s vocal minority response has no effect on the film. “I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren — and if you look, there are three men and one woman, to those that are complaining that there are too many women in Star Wars — their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see,” he said.
Now let’s have a totally reasonable discussion about Abrams’ comments.
(Via IndieWire)
How about NO. Rose sucks and is basically a glorified Mouseketeer. Women are stronger emotionally and recover emotionally quicker than men.
Meh…their have literally been like 5 black people in this entire galaxy and I ain’t pissed about it, so whatever.
“Now let’s have a totally reasonable discussion about Abrams’ comments”
This is getting pretty fucking tiresome, acting like you are all some champions of womens rights or racism and all you are doing is writing headlines to trigger people while copy/pasting quotes from other people’s articles.
If a vocal minority is complaining about the addition of women, why doesn’t he ignore them and talk about the majority of real complaints lobbied against the film. Like how it takes a lot of the characters introduced in the first one and makes them dumb assholes or how just making rose a female does not make her a character. I would like more diversity in star wars but if you’re not making good characters: black, white, brown won’t matter cause the movie will suck like the last jedi did.
All of them do things that don’t make any sense and directly contradict their arc from the last film.
Hooooly shit what a piece of shit. Hiding behind sprawling finger-pointing. God forbid people just don’t like a movie.
I didn’t mind any of the female characters. Rey is fantastic and I liked what Laura Dern did. The actress that played Rose can’t act, but frankly Mark Hamill wasn’t very good in A New Hope either.
The Last Jedi wasn’t very good because of the lousy plot and all the dumb shit along the way. I don’t know why they continue to try to pin it on sexism.
Every male character in the new movies is a terrible person while every female is heroic. You don’t have to make the male characters so bad to make the women look good. It is lazy writing.
Poe: Hothead crybaby who won’t fallow orders.
Finn: Cowardly deserter who won’t fallow orders.
Kylo Ren: Emotionally stunted man child who gets angry at just about anything. Cry’s a lot.
Han Solo: Deadbeat dad who deserted his wife and son when they needed him most to go back to being a thief excuse things got too hard. But also ended up sucking at that and got caught. And he lost his ship cuz he was so inept.
Luke Skywalker: A coward that abandoned not just his family and best friend but then entire galaxy- deciding it was best for him to run away and allow the Empire (“First Order”) retake the galaxy. Then killed himself using a power no one ever heard of instead of actually facing his enemies and make amends to those he wronged.
Hux: Dimwit coward who is so impotent as a leader that his subordinates will sit by and do nothing while while he is being prank called.
DJ: Thief with no allegiance to anyone but himself. And with no arch to speak of.
All the women: Heroic, physically and emotionally strong, without fault, some with real life super powers.
You shut up! If this was the first star wars movie, it would still have worked. One thing all of these women have in common is no home life. Women are better people than men, but men fuck shit up well. If we’re all the same, then nothing can ever mean anything.
Pretending that anybody is intimidated by anything in that babysoft movie.
You’re not a badass JJ.
There are people who made a cut of the movie taking out all the female characters, so I’d say there are some who have women issues to take care of.
The internet always finds ways to show the barrel is lower than I thought possible.
The writing in this film was bad. I studied screenwriting for ten years and nobody is going to convince me that the storytelling in this film was anything better than what you’d read in an amateur’s first crack at a spec. I can’t speak for why other people hated this movie but for me the writing was prequel levels of toxic.
Riiiiiight. That’s it.
lotta dudes don’t wanna admit that that’s probably the real reason.