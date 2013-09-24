J.J. Abrams stirs up more Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Star Wars’ rumors

#Star Wars: Episode VII #Star Wars
09.24.13

(CBR) That whole “Benedict Cumberbatch is totally in ‘Star Wars’” rumor? Yeah, it”s not going away soon.

Cumberbatch”s representatives can deny the actor”s involvement in the new era of “Star Wars” all they want, mind you. But as long as director J.J. Abrams is making cagey comments about his former “Star Trek” collaborator, the rumor mill will continue to churn.

Today”s churning comes in the form of an interview between Abrams and L.A. Times staff writer Yvonne Villarreal. On Twitter, Villarreal revealed she asked Abrams about the Cumberbatch rumors, and his response was anything but a debunking: “I love that guy.”

JJ Abrams on #StarWars: “We”re working our asses off trying to get things in place w/ casting.” Benedict Cumberbatch? “I love that guy.”

– Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) September 20, 2013

Definitive proof that Cumberbatch is in “Star Wars: Episode VII”, or is Abrams just trolling? You be the judge, until we find out about official casting in the (hopefully) near future.

