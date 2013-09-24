J.J. Abrams stirs up more Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Star Wars’ rumors

(CBR) That whole “Benedict Cumberbatch is totally in ‘Star Wars’” rumor? Yeah, it”s not going away soon.
Cumberbatch”s representatives can deny the actor”s involvement in the new era of “Star Wars” all they want, mind you. But as long as director J.J. Abrams is making cagey comments about his former “Star Trek” collaborator, the rumor mill will continue to churn.
Today”s churning comes in the form of an interview between Abrams and L.A. Times staff writer Yvonne Villarreal. On Twitter, Villarreal revealed she asked Abrams about the Cumberbatch rumors, and his response was anything but a debunking: “I love that guy.”
JJ Abrams on #StarWars: “We”re working our asses off trying to get things in place w/ casting.” Benedict Cumberbatch? “I love that guy.”
– Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) September 20, 2013
Definitive proof that Cumberbatch is in “Star Wars: Episode VII”, or is Abrams just trolling? You be the judge, until we find out about official casting in the (hopefully) near future.
So tired of the sight of JJ Abrams and his mystery box bullshit.
If Cumberbatch is involved in the next Star Wars films, I hope they announce it, and share what character he’s playing quickly. So we can focus on being excited for the film and not play some is he or isn’t he game (not a knock on Cumberbatch, he’s cool in just about everything he does..just kind of tired of JJ Abrams and the mystery box stuff at this point)
They won’t announce it any time soon, and they definitely won’t announce who he’s playing– it’s way too early in the process.
This was reported by most sites last week….