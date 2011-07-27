Joan Allen, Albert Finney will return in ‘Bourne Legacy’

“The Bourne Legacy” may have a new Jason Bourne, but some things will stay the same.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Bourne” veterans Joan Allen and Albert Finney are both in talks to return in the upcoming film, in which Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”) will take the place of Matt Damon in the title role.

The cast of “Legacy” also includes Rachel Weisz, Oscar Isaac and Edward Norton.

Allen will reprise her role as the high-ranking CIA agent from 2004’s “The Bourne Supremacy” and 2007’s “The Bourne Ultimatum.” Finney had a smallish role in “Ultimatum” as the head of the behavior modification program that helped make Jason Bourne the killer spy that he is.

Tony Gilroy, who wrote the first three Bourne movies, is returning as a writer, and will also direct the film. he previously directed “Michael Clayton” and “Duplicity.”

Frank Marshall, Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner, and Pat Crowley are producing. Jennifer Fox will serve as executive producer.

Joan Allen recently starred in “Death Race,” and earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the TV movie “Georgia O’Keefe.”

Screen legend Finney, probably best known for 1963’s “Tom Jones” and his Oscar-nominated role in 2000’s “Erin Brockovich,” was last seen in 2007’s “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.”