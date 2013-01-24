Joaquin Phoenix may reunite with Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Inherent Vice’

#Joaquin Phoenix
01.24.13 6 years ago 4 Comments

Joaquin Phoenix may reunite with his “The Master” director Paul Thomas Anderson for “Inherent Vice,” based on the 2009 novel by famed writer Thomas Pynchon (“Gravity’s Rainbow,” “Vineland”), 

The Oscar nominee is in talks for the lead role in the film which is currently being written by Anderson, according to Deadline

Annapurna Pictures” Megan Ellison will finance and produce “Vice,” replicating her role on “The Master.”

“Vice” centers on a Dude-like stoner/private eye named Larry “Doc” Sportello who stumbles his way through the investigation of a kidnapping against the colorful backdrop of L.A.’s late ’60s flower power era. Phoenix would play Sportello. 

Despite critical acclaim, Pynchon has adamantly refused Hollywood adaptations of his work in the past and “Inherent Vice” will be the first authorized big screen version of one of his novels. 

Phoenix was recently nominated for an Oscar for “The Master,” along with his co-stars Amy Adams and Philip Seymour Hoffman. He’ll next be seen in Spike Jonze’s “Her,” also from Annapurna Pictures. 
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSINHERENT VICEjoaquin phoenixthe masterTHOMAS PYNCHON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP