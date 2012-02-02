Joel Edgerton and Jessica Chastain to play husband and wife in two new films

Jessica Chastain and Joel Edgerton are undeniably two actors on the rise – Chastain thanks to her Oscar-nominated turn in “The Help” as well as several other critically-acclaimed performances last year (“Take Shelter”, “The Tree of Life”), Edgerton for his performance in the well-reviewed if little-seen “Warrior” opposite Tom Hardy and Nick Nolte.

Now the duo are joining forces for a pair of new films -“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: His” and “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Hers” – in which the two will play a husband and wife who are struggling through a difficult period in their marriage. As hinted at by the titles, “His” will focus on the relationship from the husband’s perspective, while “Hers” will focus on it from the wife’s perspective.

Both films were written and will be directed by Ned Benson. Producer Myriad Pictures is bringing the project to the European Film Market in Berlin next week.

The news was broken by Variety.

In addition to his co-starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s hugely-anticipated “The Great Gatsby” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan, Edgerton will also be seen this year in the fantasy-drama “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” alongside Jennifer Garner. Chastain, meanwhile, has a starring role in Terrence Malick’s next film – an untitled romantic drama that also stars Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz, Michael Sheen, Ben Affleck and Javier Bardem – as well as director John Hillcoat’s “Wettest County” with Tom Hardy, Shia LaBeouf, Gary Oldman, Guy Pearce and Mia Wasikowska.

