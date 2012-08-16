John Goodman takes on ‘Hangover Part III’ antagonist role

08.17.12 6 years ago

John Goodman is getting into “The Hangover” business.

The veteran actor, who seems to be experiencing something of a career resurgence with roles in such upcoming awards-season fare as Clint Eastwood’s “Trouble with the Curve” and Ben Affleck’s “Argo,” is now in talks for a small part in the third entry of the blockbuster comedy franchise. The character is described as an antagonist “in the vein” of Paul Giamatti’s character in the second film, a role which director Todd Phillips previously eyed both Sean Penn and Robert Downey Jr. for, according to exclusive-getter Variety.

Goodman will co-star opposite returning cast members Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms in the upcoming threequel, which is scheduled to begin production next month for a May 24, 2013 release.

In addition to “Argo” and “Trouble with the Curve,” Goodman can also be seen this fall in director Robert Zemeckis’ “Flight” opposite Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle and Melissa Leo. He can be heard, meanwhile, in the stop-motion animated film “ParaNorman,” which hits theaters tomorrow.

Are you looking forward to seeing Goodman in “The Hangover Part III”? Glad he’s making a career comeback? Sound off below.

