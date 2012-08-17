John Hawkes steals the heart in ‘The Sessions’

One of the first screenings I caught here in New York this week was Ben Lewin’s “The Sessions,” which I saw yesterday. The film debuted at Sundance (where it was called “The Surrogate”) to much acclaim and became an instant contender for Best Actor (John Hawkes) and Best Actress (Helen Hunt). William H. Macy’s supporting performance could also be a player.
It’s a very emotional film, ultimately, even if it gets there with a lighter touch. Much of that has to do with Hawkes’s fantastic performance, carving an endearing portrait of real-life polio sufferer Mark O’Brien. O’Brien was a Berkeley poet and journalist who spent the majority of his waking hours in an iron lung and, toward the end of his life, wanted to know the pleasure of being with a woman. But the film ends up being about way more than the physical joy of sex, navigating a path of spirituality and humanity toward that most important of life’s offerings: intimate human connection.
Hunt is great throughout, sporting her birthday suit bravely while traveling along a profound personal character arc, while Macy — the crux of much of the film’s interesting religious considerations — is a fine constant throughout. I would have liked a more dynamic edge to his character, however, maybe a few considerable moments that would have fleshed his character out more. But the story of the film is Hawkes, and I’ll join the chorus in believing he’s on course for a Best Actor nomination.
Hawkes’s recent history with Sundance has been intriguing. “The Sessions” was his third-straight premiere in Park City. The first of that run, “Winter’s Bone,” brought him a Best Supporting Actor nod and really threw him onto the radar for those who weren’t already aware of his considerable character actor capabilities.
And now, “The Sessions” brings him into leading man territory, finally. He’s so moving in the role, so real, and just so lovable. It could be an interesting race between him and his “Lincoln” co-star Daniel Day-Lewis this season.
It’s worth pointing out that Jessica Yu’s 1996 film about O’Brien, “Breathing Lessons: The Life and Work of Mark O’Brien,” took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. You can actually watch that, courtesy of Snag Films, at the bottom of this post.
“The film doesn’t build in some over-the-top manipulation in order to make its points, but instead focuses on the small details,” Drew McWeeny wrote of “The Sessions” out of Sundance in his measured review. “As a result, when it does pay off, it’s in a very organic way.”
Meanwhile, MSN Movies has debuted the first poster for the film. It plays heavily on light-hearted hues. I wouldn’t say it necessarily betrays the spirit of the movie (because Lewin — whose script is well-wrought — never bogs down in drama), but it does seem to represent a feeling that I didn’t really take from the film. I prefer the first attempt. Anyway, check the new one out below as well.
“The Sessions” plays the Toronto Film Festival next month. It opens in limited release on October 26.
So excited about this. And excited that you enjoyed it, Kris.
I’m thinking the race is between Hawkes and Phoenix. Does everyone really think they’re going to hand DDL a third so soon after making Streep wait years and years?
Not really, but at the same time, if it’s larger than life…
And I really wonder how game Phoenix will be fore the, well, game.
Lewis won’t conquer the Spielberg directed me to a nomination curse. He can get you nominated but they’ll choose the alternative.
From the reviews and reactions so far it seems like The Master is not the type of film in the Academy’s wheelhouse. If Spielberg actually delivers and the Academy digs Lincoln I can easily see DDL getting his third win.
If I were to put money on anyone right now — and I wouldn’t — it’d be Hawkes. A whole lotta actorly technique AND he’s moving people to tears? That’s a neat combination.
Glad to hear John Hawkes is finally getting noticed by the mainstream. I first saw him in Deadwood and was impressed with his skills. He’s the kind of actor that pops up in films and steals the show. For the last few years, he’s really progressed and become a strong leading man. Also, he usually sticks to the indie films, so he doesn’t get to sleepwalk through films the way bigger actors do between blockbusters. He make the characters he plays very believable. Hawkes is the real deal and I hope he gets the Oscar.
McSpinelli, I completely agree. Plus, he can portray creepy very well. People, I still feel Hugh Jackman will be in the mix as Best Actor for Les Miserables. He will combine his talents of singing,acting, and performing.
I certainly do.
That is to say that I find your logic deeply flawed, Tony. A quick glance on Gold Derby’s can show you just where people think DDL stands in relation to other actors. That, by itself doesn’t gurantee winning but it sort of debunks the whole “can’t win because it’s too soon” argument. People, at large, clearly don’t see that as enough of a deterrent to think that he cannot win otherwise he wouldn’t be ranked so high. Even if looked at from “likelihood of being nominated” point of view, there’s still plenty of potential for a spillover effect.
When it comes to these things (and popularity contests in general), looking like a winner is an important contributor to actually being a winner.
The main question we should be asking is whether or not people will actually vote? And I think I think they will. It’s the how many part that remains unknown. My point is that it’s not impossible.
As for the whole Streep vs. Day Lewis thing, he does relatviely few movies so this comparison is not very appropriate anyway. I do think, however, that Streep’s recent win will only help Day Lewis’ chances as it creates an additional precedent for being a 3-time winner. The only way it would hurt would be in the eyes of elitists who care enough about who achieves this type of success. As of now though, DDL seems to have the elitist/popular appeal on his side.
Ultimately, the chances of winning could be tied to the film’s success as a whole – one can carry the other and make the other’s success more valid looking in a perfect storm type of scenario.
Both Hawkes and Day Lewis look extremely formidable. The fact that Hawkes looks so strong after actually being seen is certainly very important.
It is, ultimately, the Supporting Actors race that seems most ripe for a suprise though.
“A quick glance on Gold Derby’s can show you just where people think DDL stands in relation to other actors.”
To be fair to Tony, I don’t think that matters in the slightest. Most are willing to say he’s a de facto frontrunner. It doesn’t debunk any argument just because a bunch of people are stating the obvious sight-unseen.
I agree with Kris’s above comment that the de facto frontrunner status for DDL doesn’t mean much at this point, but I also agree with your point, Guest Guesto, about there being a difference between him and Streep in regard to winning a third Oscar. You’re correct to point out that DDL rarely makes movies (or at least “rarely” in comparison to most other actors), while Streep typically does one or two movies every year. In many ways, Streep’s greatness had been taken for granted for years before she was finally able to win her third Oscar, which is why there wasn’t an urgency or particular sense of excitement around awarding her again. It was merely assumed that she’d give an award-worthy performance every other year or so, which actually made it difficult for her to win an Oscar.
With Day-Lewis, on the other hand, I still think there is a sense of awe surrounding him due to his relatively infrequent movie appearances. He hasn’t been saturated like Streep has arguably been, and his lifetime total of “only” 4 nominations makes him a far less frequent awards player than Streep. In other words, I think there are a lot less people who are sick of DDL than there are people who are sick of Streep. So him giving an award-worthy performance is still exciting and lucrative, whereas with Streep it’s become expected and almost not worth devoting special attention to.
However, I think the best point you made was that the awards success of his performance will likely be linked to the perception of the film as whole. While he could win Best Actor even without the movie getting a Best Picture nomination, let’s put it this way: if the movie becomes a Best Picture frontrunner, Daniel Day-Lewis is certainly going along for the ride. On the other hand, if the movie disappoints, he could definitely still be nominated, but it’s far less likely that they’ll want to actually award him. So yeah, I do think that in the end, DDL’s chances of becoming the first three-time Best Actor winner ever will be decided by how the film is received, because really, is there any way he WON’T be great in the role?
I think The Sessions is a weak title. Six Sessions was a little stronger, but they should have just stuck with The Surrogate. I can’t say I understand the switch, because the original title was effective, and safe enough.
Anyway I love John Hawkes and it’s great to see him getting such praise.
Kris, I was going to skip this at TIFF because it will be released this fall, but after reading your comments, perhaps I should reconsider. I liked the trailer a lot.
Very much looking forward to this. So glad Hawkes is having his moment. Thanks for you take, Kris.
So this was the Sundance catch-up you were talking about? What was the Toronto preview you got to see Kris?
Ended up being two Toronto previews, actually. More on that shortly.
Dying to see this. I’m a huge Hawkes fan and, as someone with a disability myself, I’m really excited about the idea of a movie with a disabled protagonist who’s more than a Magical Cripple type.
At the festival screening I attended a few weeks ago somebody asked the director (himself a polio survivor) what he’ll say at the Oscars. While I doubt he’ll be able to win (adapted screening is his only real option, director is a no) I think he’ll certainly be there cheering on Hawkes and maybe Hunt (if they play the angle right – “brave!”)