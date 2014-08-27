John Hillcoat, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor team-up ‘Triple Nine’ gets 2015 release date

#Oscars 2016 #Norman Reedus
08.27.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

A release date has been set for the police thriller “Triple Nine” from director John Hillcoat (“Lawless,” “The Proposition”), which stars a slew of Oscar winners and nominees.

Open Road Films has signed up to release the film in September 2015, and it will surely position it as a potential awards player. It boasts an impressive that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Aaron Paul, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot, Norman Reedus, Teresa Palmer and Clifton Collins, Jr.

In the film, a crew of corrupt cops team with the Russian mob for a daring, virtually impossible heist, using a code 999 (the call for “officer down”) as a diversion. Things go awry when the unsuspecting rookie they offer as a sacrifice fights back.

Matt Cook is writing the screenplay, while Anonymous Content, Sierra/Affinity and Worldview Entertainment are financing and producing.

“Triple Nine” will hit theaters September 11, 2015.

TOPICS#Oscars 2016#Norman Reedus
TAGSAARON PAULANTHONY MACKIECASEY AFFLECKCHIWETEL EJIOFORCLIFTON COLLINSGAL GODOTIn ContentionJOHN HILLCOATKATE WINSLETNORMAN REEDUSOSCARS 2016TERESA PALMERTriple NineWOODY HARRELSON

