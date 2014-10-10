John Hughes and John Candy families object to ABC’s ‘Uncle Buck’ reboot

10.10.14 4 years ago

John Hughes, John Candy families object to ABC's 'Uncle Buck' reboot
The families released a joint statement expressing “disappointment” that they weren”t notified in advance. The statement also notes that John Hughes didn”t approve of CBS” failed 1990 “Uncle Buck” sitcom.

Check out the “Guardians of the Galaxy” animated TV show, which debuts on Disney XD in 2015
Disney XD hopes that between “Star Wars Rebels” and the “Guardians” TV series, it”ll get its first hit. “I don”t think we have yet found our defining show,” says Gary Marsh, president of Disney Channels Worldwide.

Adult Swim”s “Rick & Morty” is getting the comic book treatment
Dan Harmon”s animated series will be released as a monthly comic book starting early next year.

