John Legend returns to studio for work on first album since 2010’s ‘Wake Up!’

John Legend is in London working on his new album, his first since 2010’s ‘Wake Up!,” his collection with The Roots. His last solo album of new material was 2008’s “Evolver.”

Wednesday the soulful singer tweeted that he was headed to London. “Working on the album. Should be done in the next couple of months and out in Sept.”

He wasted no time getting to work. Thursday afternoon, producer Paul Epworth, best known for his work with Adele, tweeted, “Back in the studio with Mr. @johnlegend making weird and tripped out psychedelic soul music.”

In response to a fan”s question about the album, Legend replied “the vocals on this album will be my best yet.”

While fans wait for new music from Legend, they can enjoy his song, “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” featuring Ludacris, which is featured in the movie, “Think Like A Man.” The film opens April 20.