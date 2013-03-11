John Malkovich lands NBC’s ‘Crossbones’ lead

Oscar nominee John Malkovich is jumping to the small screen to star in NBC’s pirate series “Crossbones.”

The “Being John Malkovich” star will play Blackbeard in the 10-episode drama based on Colin Woodard’s “The Republic of Pirates,” focusing on piracy in the 1700s.

Per The Hollywood Reporte r, the series is set in New Providence in the Bahamas in 1715, focusing on the pirate nation ruled by Edward “Blackbeard” Teach, as well as the the undercover assassin who is sent to infiltrate this world and breaking Blackbeard down.

“Luther” creator Neil Cross is writing and executive producing.

Malkovich is taking on a role previously linked to “House” star Hugh Laurie.

While Malkovich hasn’t done regular TV work, he has been nominated for a trio of Emmys for TV movies, winning in 1986 for “Death of a Salesman.” His Oscar nominations came for “In the Line of Fire” and “Places in the Heart.”