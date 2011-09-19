John Mayer cancels tour, delays new album work due to throat illness

Fans who have eagerly waited two years for a new John Mayer effort will have to be patient for one more. The singer/songwriter and acclaimed guitarist has put all his recording and touring plans on hold as he battles a throat illness.

Mayer took to his personal Tumblr to explain his troubles, which include the cancellation of all fall tour dates.

“After several months of going week to week monitoring and hoping to correct the condition, I am forced to cancel my upcoming singing engagements due to something next to my vocal cords called a granuloma.”

He apologized to those who were expecting his appearances at the mega-pop event iheartradio Music Festival on Sept. 23 and during Tony Bennett’s star-laden concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 24.

He also revealed that his forthcoming album — dubbed “Born and Raised” — “is complete as far as music recording, song selection, and in some cases mixing, but because of this condition I couldn”t finish singing on several of the tracks. This means the record will be released next year instead of this fall or winter.”

“Born and Raised” will be the follow-up to 2009’s “Battle Studies.”

“Until then I”ll be spending time writing and composing more music and kicking an empty soup can around the West Village,” he wrote.