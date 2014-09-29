John Mulaney Talks ‘SNL’ and Sitcoms with Paul F. Tompkins

#Mulaney #SNL
09.29.14 4 years ago

Paul F. Tompkins' show “Speakeasy” is a great interview show that's featured folks like Marc Maron, Busy Philipps, Lizzy Caplan, and Bob Saget. You know, celebrities who can actually speak well. It's nice.

This week Tompkins invited on John Mulaney, the “SNL” writer and new “Mulaney” star who apparently wanted to be Desi Arnaz growing up. I owned a copy of Vivian Vance's biography by the age of 16 so I can't protest this. 

“Mulaney” premieres October 5 on Fox.

(Via SplitSider)

