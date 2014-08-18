Yes, “Last Week Tonight” is generally hilarious, but it deserves credit for achieving something simple: making news comprehensible. Most of Oliver's segments are basically translations of news reports, and the clarifications are often hilarious in their own right. No joke even necessary really. Oliver's take on the chaos in Ferguson is, naturally, comprehensive and funny. But it's mostly just necessary. This pares down the nation's outrage into a handful of essential topics. Now your anger can be more specific and well-honed.
John Oliver on Ferguson: Harsh and Brilliant
Louis VIrtel 08.18.14 4 years ago
