John Oliver on Ferguson: Harsh and Brilliant

#Last Week Tonight #John Oliver
08.18.14 4 years ago

Yes, “Last Week Tonight” is generally hilarious, but it deserves credit for achieving something simple: making news comprehensible. Most of Oliver's segments are basically translations of news reports, and the clarifications are often hilarious in their own right. No joke even necessary really. Oliver's take on the chaos in Ferguson is, naturally, comprehensive and funny. But it's mostly just necessary. This pares down the nation's outrage into a handful of essential topics. Now your anger can be more specific and well-honed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Last Week Tonight#John Oliver
TAGSJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP