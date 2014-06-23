John Oliver Slays Dr. Oz with George R. R. Martin’s Help

#George R.R. Martin #Last Week Tonight #John Oliver
06.23.14 4 years ago

The best thing about John Oliver's old-fashioned parody newscast “Last Week Tonight” is the star allows himself time to dwell on whatever topics feel most infuriating. John Oliver's infuriation is usually entertaining. He does “bug-eyed incredulity” well. Here, he roasts Dr. Oz. Seems pretty justified. And there's a George R. R. Martin buffer in case Oliver's awesome righteousness isn't enough.

TOPICS#George R.R. Martin#Last Week Tonight#John Oliver
TAGSGEORGE R.R. MARTINJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHT

