John Oliver Slays Dr. Oz with George R. R. Martin’s Help

The best thing about John Oliver's old-fashioned parody newscast “Last Week Tonight” is the star allows himself time to dwell on whatever topics feel most infuriating. John Oliver's infuriation is usually entertaining. He does “bug-eyed incredulity” well. Here, he roasts Dr. Oz. Seems pretty justified. And there's a George R. R. Martin buffer in case Oliver's awesome righteousness isn't enough.