How John Stamos Tied Himself in Knots Over the ‘Full House’ Re-boot

You guys, John Stamos is being weird. Sit back and watch the weirdness unfold:
- First he forgot to tell Mary-Kate and Ashley about the Full House reboot
- Then he LIED ABOUT IT:
I call bullshit RT @JamShowbiz JohnStamos apparently forgot to tell the #OlsenTwins about the #FullHouse reunion: http://t.co/ynZVzbARDv
– John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 27, 2015
- Then, in response to Lifetime making an unauthorized ‘Full House” tell-all movie, he tweeted ”
Full House TV movie on @lifetimetv ?? – hmmmm -yeah right, good luck with that. http://t.co/Kh1GhMspqS
– John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 28, 2015
- Then he played rock paper scissors with Bob Saget while wearing two pairs of glasses: ”
Look who showed up at the #Grandfathered party !! @bobsaget we played rock, paper, scissors – pic.twitter.com/Ym2rRYDuCy
– John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 28, 2015
Okay, so uncle Jesse is passionately protective of the Full House re-boot, I guess that”s actually kind of cute. It”s clear that he is the papa bear of this project and is under the impression that he needs to protect his cubs. Stamos is ALL ABOUT the Full House reboot, and I don”t blame him.
I gotta say, though, I highly HIGHLY doubt that John Stamos or anybody else “forgot” to tell Mary-Kate and Ashley that this was happening. I”m sorry, do I live in my own little millennial world or were those two the most important part of the show? Would anyone forget to invite Dawson to the Dawson”s Creek reunion? I don”t think so.
So now, the mystery remains: why are the Olsens pretending to have not been told about the reboot? Somebody is lying, and I”m on a mission to find out who. In the meantime, follow @JohnStamos on twitter to experience the Full House intensity first hand.
Join The Discussion: Log In With