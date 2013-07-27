John Williams will return to score the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy for JJ Abrams

Right now, Star Wars Celebration Europe 2013 is underway, and that means there will be news about all the different corners of the “Star Wars” universe and what fans should be looking forward to in the near and far future. Of course, the majority of the attention of the fan community right now is focused on “Star Wars Episode VII,” and all you have to do is look at the way any rumor of any substance ripples through the entire Internet to know how keen the anticipation is out there for this film, whatever it’s going to be.
I think JJ Abrams has a terrifying job. Seriously. I think anyone after him who directs anything related to “Star Wars” has permission to play, and we’re going to see just how flexible a film universe it is in the next decade or so. But for JJ Abrams, this is the moment. For “Star Wars,” this is the moment. The prequels left a divided fandom. The television projects have divided fandom. There are fans so hurt that they don’t consider themselves fans anymore. The only thing that is going to truly bring fandom back together in a meaningful way is if this next film gets it right. Abrams has to convince us all that there’s something left to tell, some reason for these movies to go on. It’s not just “And then some more stuff happened!” This is “Star Wars.” It’s got to be a story that feels like it takes everything that’s come before and spins it into something new and engrossing and fun and exciting and different.
There are things that Abrams and Michael Arndt and Simon Kinberg and Kathleen Kennedy and Lawrence Kasdan all bring to the table, and I think it’s that combination of voices that is going to make this a very different “Star Wars.” Lucas is there. Lucas is involved. He gets to be a sounding board as much as he wants to be a sounding board. But it sounds like much of what he contributes is his feelings about what constitutes “Star Wars.” I know when I worked with Clive Barker adapting something of his, we had discussions about his work and about what did or didn’t feel like something that could have come from his mind, from his particular point of view.
Lucas is, at the end of the day, the one person who has true veto power over what is or is not “Star Wars.” Doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion, just like every other kid who every grew up with the films and the toys and the books and the games and everything else. But I recognize that no matter how strongly held my beliefs are, there are certain things that define “Star Wars,” and the opinion of George Lucas sits right there at the top of this very short list.
Another item on that list? The music of John Williams. And the biggest news today so far is that John Williams is officially onboard for these movies, and seems pretty excited about it. Check out this video of Williams that just went live during the Celebration panel:
If you check out the live-blog over at Star Wars Blog, you’ll see that much of the panel seemed to be about Kennedy herself and her background and how she ended up sitting in the chair, steering the future of this cultural titan. It seems like a pretty logical fit to me. She’s been there for some of the great lightning strike Eureka moments of the last 30 years of pop culture. Seems like exactly the person you trust to keep this thing in motion now.
I love that much of what I’ve been hearing seems to match what Kennedy is saying. I’ve heard that Lawrence Kasdan is considered by everyone else in the process a pretty great resource, and a really lovely collaborator. And I’ve heard that ILM is building a lot of actual models for this film, that they plan to shoot the models and digitally composite on a much larger scale than the last trilogy. It’s an aesthetic choice, evidently, and I find it very exciting to imagine big ILM model units working to build out the world.
I feel like there’s a lot of begrudging coverage of the “Star Wars” films already, like people are irritated that they have to write about “Star Wars,” which they don’t like at all anymore. Not everyone, certainly, but enough that I kind of dread the way things are going to unfold during production. I think sometimes people are extra-eager to hear about what goes wrong and not terribly inclined to believe if something actually goes right, and it might not even be conscious on their part. But with “Star Wars,” I see some eye-rolling and some hand-wringing, some groaning about it.
I’m excited. I really am. My kids are excited. We’re all looking forward to a new “Star Wars” film together. When it comes out, Toshi’s going to be ten and Allen’s going to be seven. That’s totally badass. That’s the perfect age for the kick-off of a new trilogy. And I’m willing to put my faith in not just one person but this whole brain trust that Lucas and Kennedy have assembled. This looks to me like the right way to do things this time around, and I certainly have my fingers crossed that the Force is with them in a big big way.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is set for release in the Summer of 2015.
Of course Williams is coming back. Great news, even if I’m done with Star Wars. And it’s not because the Prequels left me cold on Star Wars. For me, the Prequels finished the story of Star Wars and the true story of Star Wars, which was the story of the Skywalkers. I personally think that extended their story makes no sense. There’s nothing left to tell. Now, had they done films about the Jedi Sith wars from eons ago, I’d be number one on the bandwagon. As it stands, it’s going to take a miracle for me to watch these films. Now, that miracle maybe my two young sons who will also be the right age for these new films. And even then, they are going to have to be very convincing. Long live Episodes I-VI.
As an aside, this notion that Lucas went straight digital for the Prequels is pretty much a lie. Pick up John Knoll’s “CREATING THE WORLDS OF STAR WARS 365 DAYS” and you will see how much model work and set work ILM did for the Prequels.
More model work done in Episode I than the entire Original Trilogy. Fact.
CLS can’t think of a way for the Skywalker story to continue so obviously there is nothing left to tell! Come on, Disney! Why won’t you listen to CLS?!?!
I just hope Williams will still be with us for these next three films…the man *is* eighty-one years old.
I’m more excited by the ancillary films than the continuation of the main saga, because I was a part of the fanfilm movement of a decade or so ago, and enjoyed some of the Expanded Universe comics and games, and that opens your eyes into the many possibilities of the Star Wars Universe playground.
I think it’s in good hands, and that they will be good solid adventure films, which is all I am really after. The things I find cool about Star Wars are relatively superficial – I like thrilling space battles, and dazzling lightsabre duels, and strange alien environments, and fun charismatic characters, and if Star Wars VII-IX delivers those in the right balance I’ll be happy.
I can see JJ Abrams and ILM photographing models and purposely making sure they look like models on the screen to please fans. They won’t be though, unless they have visible matte lines that were there as a result of compositing in the optical printer. Without that fans will still be complain “It looks CGI! Booooo!”
So Drew, any comment on the rumors that JJ is close to bailing on the project because he doesn’t want to shoot in England.
Personally I think it’s BS. Hard to believe he’d drop something like this for a reason like that.
I beg for this to happen. Look I’ve found Abrams films to be fun if brainless entertainment at best, but after the last Star Trek movie? I have no hope, none for Ep VII.
I rematched Star Trek 2 a week before seeing Into Darkness and was struck by how economical the storytelling was even as it gave the characters room to breathe and was amazed at the sense of history between Spock and Kirk with just a few touches. Tha movie really earned its ending.
Then I saw Abrams Star Trek 2. The script was a mess, the villain horribly miscast, the tone all over the place and worst of all it should absolutely no understanding of why the stuff they tried to lift from the original worked in the first place. And they cheated the ending. I actually left the theater pissed. And I don’t even particularly like Star Trek, I watched the Next Gen when it was on and saw moats of the movies on tv.
All I’m saying is if that is how this guy handles the Holy Grail moment of a beloved series I can’t call it anything but a colossal mistake to let him near what is a make or break moment for Star Wars. He’s not going to quit but man do I ever wish he would.
The rumor wasn’t that he was close to bailing because of England. It was just that there was tensions because of England but also because JJ likes to take his time developing stuff (Star Trek 2 got pushed back about a year) and Lusasfilm wants to stick to their release date.
That rumor was bullshit.
Speaking for myself and those of my friends who are into Star Wars, we’re hopeful because we didn’t like the prequels (not hatred, just didn’t like it) so the sense of “don’t ruin this precious memory from our childhood!” is gone. (I was 11 when The Phantom Menace came out). So we’re already at the point that you think has to wait for the guy who comes after Abrams: we’re willing to let Abrams play around.
Speaking of the divided fandom, I think there’s a lack of coverage about how that’s going to play into the younger fans who grew up with the Prequels and “The Clone Wars”, and the chance being taken of reasserting OT aesthetics and narrative aspects may rub them off, and divide things even further. I was 15 when TPM came out and loved it, so much in fact that I was barely even aware that there was such a contingent of old-school fanboys who went apopleptic over it. I can’t help but get a little depressed and even angry about the way those movies have been treated in the online commentary community in the years since, and how that’s pretty much poisoned the well for fans. That really became clear when looking at coverage of something like the massive cast reunion of the “X-Men” franchise, and the melding of old and new that represented– true, you’re only talking about a divide that’s barely a decade, but it really brings me down that we’ll never see a Comic-Con panel that brings the OT and PT crews together, for fear of alienating the Gen X fanboys.
Anyway. So far the only real ray of hope I have in these films is the fact that Doug Chiang and Ian McCaig are returning from the Prequels to design. And as others have said– ILM did massive, massive amounts of phyiscal model work on the PT, each episode alone outdoing the combined efforts of the OT. So maybe Abrams & Co. are doing a better job of selling ILM’s model-work to the fanboy press and making sure the dog-whistle gets their attention, but so far it doesn’t sound like anything tremendously different from the Prequels’ production.
It’s not just generational. As I said above, I disliked The Phantom Menace *when*it*came*out* and I was 11. My older brother absolutely hates it, and he was only 13 at the time.
I guess I can see that if you like the prequel trilogy a lot, you might not want a movie that was too close to the original trilogy in aesthetics, but presumably the people who love the prequel trilogy also like the originals, no?
I’m 35 and didn’t hate TPM and actually liked some of it. I was born in 1977 so I never saw the original movies in the theater and had this life-changing religious experience that older fans had and wanted to have again, so I didn’t feel this crushing disappointment afterwards. I thought it was great that in TPM the bad guy actually won but the good guys don’t know it. The ending with Qui-Gon’s funeral where Yoda and Mace Windu are talking about there are always two Sith “a master and an apprentice” and which was destroyed, then they cut to a slow pan to Senator and now newly elected Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s face was great. I think it’s actually one of the best shots of the series.
I thought Doug Chang’s work as production designer for Episode I was okay. He was purposefully going for a more decorative, ornate look that was different from McQuarrie’s art because it was a more “elegant time” but it didn’t excite me. However I REALLY loved Ryan Church’s work on Episodes II and III. The paintings he did about the Clone Wars was fantastic and the “helicopter like” Republic Gunship is one of my favorite things from the prequels. I hope they get him for the other new sequels.
Barney on How I Met Your Mother talked about the “Ewok line” where fans who were over the age of 10 and saw Return of the Jedi hated the Ewoks while the ones under the age 10 loved them. I guess there’s now a “Jar Jar line”!
I don’t quite buy this notion that a visual aesthetic that utilizes more sets, more locations and less CG is somehow going to divide fans.
If you want a preview for the visual “look” of the new Star Wars, just watch Star Trek Into Darkness. Problems with the story aside, the production values on that movie are spectacular. It’s got the perfect blend of CG and practical.
Drew, I can sum up my feelings about all of this involved with a new Star Wars Trilogy in four simple words:
“I want to believe.”
It’s really that simple for me.
I want to believe.
In the JJ Abrams that made the first Star Trek film, and not the JJ Abrams that made the horrible, disappointing mess that was Star Trek Into Darkness, with the total disregard for not only actual science (really… it takes 45 minutes now to warp to a planet on the other side of the quadrant, when it’s actually supposed to take over 4 days?) but the very spirit of the characters.
I want to believe.
In the brilliance of Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote Raiders, Empire, The Big Chill, Silverado, The Accidental Tourist, and the insanely underrated Mumford.
I want to believe.
That John Williams will live long enough to finish his life’s work, creating a nine-part opera of immense emotional and acoustical proportions.
And finally… I want to believe.
That George Lucas, the man who has gone completely off the rails with the Prequel Trilogy and even worse, with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is truly stepping back and won’t interfere and ruin what is a wonderful chance to reset the proceedings a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.
I want to believe.
I don’t want to hear the negativity. I don’t want to listen to those bitching and moaning about this or that. I don’t want to know the problems JJ Abrams is seemingly having with moving his family to England for a year to shoot this film.
I just…
I want to believe.
This is nitpicking, but your complaint about ST:Into Darkness isn’t one about “science,” so much as cannon.
Science tells you that to get from “one end of the quadrant to another,” (assuming that “quadrant” means “1/4 of the Milky Way Galaxy”) would take tens of thousands of years for light and longer for any object with mass.
But in Star Trek, we’re assuming there’s faster than light travel. They can pick any arbitrary number they want for how fast it can take to go from here to there, and we have to accept it because it’s essentially magic.
The only reason it’s “supposed” to take four days to get from one end of the quadrant to another is because somewhere else in Star Trek they established that. Science ain’t got nothing to do with it. And if plot holes and disrespect for cannon are your problem, I don’t know why you would like 2009’s Trek (which I found enjoyable as long as you didn’t over-think it because, yeah, it’s full of plot holes).
I don’t believe. I thought Super 8 would evoke the spirit of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. I found Super 8 to be very disappointing.
I can’t take anyone seriously who actually believes that Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is a worse misstep than The Phantom Menace.
I’m curious if the other non-Skywalker Star Wars movies are going to go the James Bond route and always use the John Williams Star Wars Theme and opening title crawl.
Also, these are OUR films.
WE are the ones who grew up with the majority of what’s going to happen in this new trilogy – NOT our children.
There’s no Han Solo, Princess Leia, or Luke Skywalker in CLONE WARS.
These aren’t prequels, they’re SEQUELS.
Sequels to the movies WE grew up with, NOT sequels to the prequels or a Cartoon Network show.
These aren’t being made for a “new generation”; the children grew up with the prequels and CLONE WARS – The originals have become Meta to them…
…to us, they are the ALPHA and OMEGA.
So, there’s no excuses this time.
No, “Well, this is for the kids…”.
These are OUR characters, OUR storylines, OUR-STAR-WARS.
Oh, you can try to make excuses, apologists…
Keep bringing up “the kids”…
Make fun of how “serious” people take these movies, while also trying to get credit for romanticizing them…
Dismiss every question as “trolling”…
Bring up “the kids” again…
Its not going to work.
Not this time.
RIP Jar Jar Binks
Your post is delusional. The films have ALWAYS been aimed at kids. You were a kid when the originals came out. The films should ALWAYS be aimes at kids. If Abrams and his Bad Robot dweebs aim the film at ‘cool’ thirty-something nerds the project will be a disaster.
It’s going to be a disaster anyway… at least I can close my eyes and listen to the music.
Into Darkness was a disaster. A cold, calculating, heartless piece of cynical corproate trash. Abrams is the wrong guy for Star Wars, Lucasfilm is walking into a disaster. Still not too late to wake up and get an intelligent director with some knowledge of art and culture who has actually travelled outside the US before. Abrams’ films are empty. He has no inspirations outside of the films he grew up watching. Star Wars will eat itself once the fans take over.
Right. Lucas made no mistakes before Disney and Abrams took over. Not one single mistake. Those prequels are gold, I tell ya! JJ is going to screw up a spotless, perfect movie saga.
For all the things that the prequels did wrong, Williams was one of the very truly right things about them. He hasn’t been given much chance to work with exciting themes in Spielberg’s dramas of late, but his scores are still some of the best music coming out of Hollywood — light years beyond dreck like the “Oscar-winning” nonsense coming out of the likes of Reznor and Ross and still leagues beyond even Zimmer. You hear guys like Giacchino come up with primary themes that Williams would use as secondary, tertiary, or even background themes embedded beneath primary motifs, and it all makes me yearn for Williams to be given as much time as possible in his latter years to give us whatever he has left in the tank.