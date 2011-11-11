Johnny Depp causes a stir in the Wichita film community

The people of Wichita, Kansas have taken issue with Johnny Depp. Or, more accurately, certain members of the film community in the city have responded to a comment the actor made that seemed to disparage the intelligence level of the citizens of Wichita at large.
In a recent interview with The Guardian to promote the UK release of “The Rum Diary,” the actor appeared to theorize that the reason the adaptation of the Hunter S. Thompson novel is not performing well in the states is that the American appetite for thought-provoking films is limited. “I believe that this film, regardless of what it makes in, you know, Wichita, Kansas, this week – which is probably about $13 – it doesn’t make any difference,” he said. “I think it’s an intelligent film…And a lot of times, outside the big cities in the States, they don’t want that.”
The implication is, of course, threefold. One, that there is some categorical and static standard that defines an “intelligent film”; two, that Depp”s “The Rum Diary” meets said standard; and three, that the citizens of the United States (outside of the larger urban areas) are simply not interested in cerebral nutritious cinematic fare.
The people of Wichita were (as we can well imagine) less than pleased with Depp”s remarks.
“People have these preconceived notions about cities like Wichita and cities in the Midwest,” Lela Meadow-Conner (director of the Tallgrass Film Association) told The Wichita Eagle. “Because his movie has been deemed a critical stinker…and audiences haven’t gravitated toward it, obviously he is trying to displace the blame on to audiences here who he deems unintelligent.”
The film, in fact, has received a mixed critical response, has earned roughly $11 million at the North American box office and may find itself with the unique distinction of becoming Depp”s largest wide-release box office flop top date.
The merits of “The Rum Diary” aside, what is truly interesting for me are the first and third assumptions present in Depp”s statement. For the sake of clarity, we in no way wish to demonize Depp. The statement was likely offhand and had no malicious intent. He is a talented actor who makes interesting choices and is, by all accounts, a kind and compassionate human being.
What we do want to look at (particularly given the whip-lash inducing events of this week”s “Oscargate”) is when and why it is okay to publically or privately disparage one group of people vs. another, as well as the (commonly accepted) notion that cinemagoers in the US have less refined palates than those abroad.
A thoroughly researched essay could (and perhaps should) be done to address the actual box office numbers that may or may not reflect the notion that aesthetically superior films fail in the US while they thrive outside of its borders.
In general terms, however, we can say that what we would consider “art house” films tend to draw in a smaller audience than epically scaled action films (for example) no matter where they are released (with a few notable exceptions). It also feels dangerous to assume that one individual”s version of “intelligent” necessarily matches another”s. Of course, we can agree on some broad definitions for the term, some measure of native analytical ability combined with a formal or informal education.
As it relates to the cinema, however, I can think of three films off the top of my head that were deemed distinctly “smart” by the majority of critics that some would argue are, in fact, quite intellectually sparse.
It should also be noted that there are entire film franchises that are critical failures and box office disappointments domestically that continue on because they thrive in the international marketplace. Yet, that does not translate into an accepted belief that the people of the United States have a higher standard for cinema.
What strikes me is how commonplace xenophobic remarks about the US have become. In the course of just a few years of interviewing filmmakers and traveling to various festivals and events I have been repeatedly alarmed by the casual way entire populations are dismissed as stupid, useless and otherwise less than. What concerns me is that if we collectively allow that sort of thinking in one case, then we by default legitimize it in the grander public discourse.
We don”t want to make “much ado about nothing” as it were, but just to notice what appear to be double standards where we see them, and examine the circumstances that created them. None of this is to say that there is absolutely no truth in Depp”s statement. It is simply to question why, and how, we develop generalizations that we then, by route, accept as given fact.
I can summarize my response to the idea that Depp believes that the people of the United States aren”t savvy enough to “get” his films thusly: You”re so French.
Kidding…I”m kidding.
Good, logical article.
Thank you. Appreciated!
Wichita could actually be considered one of the most art centered city in the West.
I’ve lived there for a while and I completely agree with you.
As a Canadian, I find the implications of this story really interesting. We tend to view the east and west coasts (whether correctly or not) as the regions of the U.S. that most align with our “more liberal” and “more high-cultured” values and tastes, and quite distinct from the “conservative” Midwest. And so it’s quite fascinating to consider the seeming contradictions that exist in these preconceptions, both in the way we think of the U.S. and in the way we Canadians (pompously, perhaps) think of ourselves. The coasts are more liberal and progressive than the interior? Then why did California pass Prop 8? Meanwhile, gay marriage is going strong in Iowa. Canada is more liberal and progressive than the U.S.? Then why does the U.S. have a black Democrat president, while we just reelected our most conservative prime minister in years (and offered him his first majority government while we’re at it!)?
I don’t know if we (or Johnny Depp) can so easily pass judgment on the intelligence and cultural taste of the people of Wichita if we consider these grey areas…
That said, however, who wants to bet where “Shame” will have more box office success? In New York and L.A… or in Wichita?
Haha, not even to mention the common assumption that “more liberal” equates “more high-cultured!” I’m myself a political conservative but my artistic and cultural tastes fall on the classier end of the spectrum. I see political stereotypes as analogous to the geographic stereotypes Ruth is discussing here. Sure, I tend to vote for Republican candidates, but I’d much rather The Ides of March, Midnight in Paris, or Tinker Tailor than Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector. I spend a lot of my Sundays with Masterpiece Theater and a cup of tea. Does that mean that I can’t rub shoulders with the Grand Old Party? I’m from the northeastern United States, if you’re curious, although I’ve lived internationally as well.
John G, I couldn’t have painted a more middlebrow portrait if I tried. Using Larry the Cable Guy was an especially nice touch. You might be shocked to learn where your more educated friends to left of the political “spectrum” might’ve substituted your beloved “Masterpiece Theater” in a similar analogy.
So, Mr. Classy guy Political Conservative don’t forget to support your local PBS station despite your political tandencies because I would hate to imagine what you would consider the start of the “classier end of the spectrum” without it. In fact, put some sugar in it.
And people wonder why midwesteners get a bad rep…
Of course it’s going to have more box office success in New York and L.A. I doubt the film is even going to make it to Wichita theaters.
Rentrobuff, I think the problem is that you are making too many generalizations. The Midwestern states are not exclusively conservative, especially in the North. Quite on the contrary. In any case, there is plenty of cultured, intelligent and bright people, quite regargless of their political leanings. Some places in midwest can compete with either coast with numbers of museums and art galleries. Cleveland still has the second biggest Theater District outside of Broadway. Midwest is as misrepresented as it is misnamed.
Depp’s comments hurt not just because they are offensive and direspectul of audiences but because they show him off as a bitter elitist, who doesn’t even know what he is talking about. I’m guessing that he doesn’t quite belive what he said.
Also, John, please don’t take offense at my comment. While I firmly believe that liberals tend to be more open-minded and embraceful of arts (also less inflexibly religious), I also feel like an ass for the comment above. I apologize.
I am not making generalizations. As I demonstrated with my use of quotation marks, I was actually critiquing the generalizations, biases, and assumptions that many Canadians (and perhaps many Americans as well) form about ourselves and the United States.
Actually, I meant “you” as in “you Canadians”. So it wasn’t directed at you personally. In any case, glad you don’t think of Midwesteners that way.
Fair enough. But it isn’t just Canadians who make these generalizations. I know many Americans (from the coasts, usually) who share these biases. Like, say, Johnny Depp.
No offense taken, Maxim. I’m aware of the stereotypes about political conservatives, and as I’m sure you can tell I was mostly joking with the “middlebrow” self portrait. Not you’re fault we’re often depicted as uneducated in artistic circles (look at Rick Perry this week) but there’s actually plenty of smart ones who just have different ideas about public policy.
Absolutely, John. Cheers!
Thank you for your thoughtful response. In terms of “Shame” I’m actually in the midst of some research on the film’s ultimate fate in terms of distribution. Theater chains are still deciding how they are going to handle the NC-17 rating, so as some people have mentioned, it may be more of a question of access rather than interest ultimately.
Thank you again for your reply, I really enjoyed reading it.
The final statements were the perfect funny cap on a thoughtfully written article. :-)
Thank you :).
The problem with Rum Diary were expectations. It’s an art house film through and through and its performance should be measured as such. By those standards it did fine. Fear and Loathing did $10.68 million in US and it would have been wrong to see this one do much better.
Not a flop but Depp’s comments were not very smart. And he should know better than to use specifics like that.
What a well-considered article, Kris!
The thing that is so rarely considered when these kinds of sweeping statements are made is distribution. As a native Ohioan, I feel eternally grateful that I live in Columbus. Many of my small-town friends wait weeks/months to see well-received, critically praised films like Weekend, which will probably skip out on many small towns altogether.
Sure, those who live in small towns see less arthouse fare; but who’s to say they don’t also desire those films? Whether they’re cultural idiots or geniuses is immaterial–the films simply don’t come to them.
I am assuming you’ve been to Drexel – as it’s one of the best if not the best Independent/Foreign Theaters in Columbus. I live near it. We should hang out :).
It’s Roth, not me! But I’m sure she appreciates it. ;)
I do appreciate it! Thank you!
While I agree that we need to be careful when making broad statements and applying them in general terms to whole populations, I suggest we don’t get so defensive about it and start a huge denial festival that turns into a pity party. It makes us look guilty. Those who believe they are intelligent are the ones who don’t even validate those types of comments. On the other hand, I’ve learned that if 2 or more people point out the same flaw to me, it is worth my while to take a closer look. Frankly, people complicate the idea of “critical thinking” thus making it seem scary and out of reach for the majority of people. In fact, in order to think critically, one must simply ask questions and then think about all the possible answers, while remaining open minded to the idea that there are usually more than one right answer or way. It also helps to discuss these questions and answers with others. When we think critically about why America may seem unintelligent, let’s ask some questions: how are movies and other media presented to us? Most American newspapers are written at 3rd to 7th grade reading levels. I’d say this is not because that’s where we are intellectually, but we don’t ask for anything different. We pretty much take what we’re given and don’t demand more. Look at the big corporations that decide what’s on TV and movies. They are promoting their agendas, so it would be a good idea to ask for transparency from the corporations that shape our thoughts. It’s most obvious to see that played out on commercial radio stations. They play (for instance) hip hop about money, sex and violence. And Americans complain. But we don’t support more conscious music with our income. Is it because we don’t know what else is out there? How do we find that more “intelligent” music if radio stations don’t play it? As radio stations become fewer and more corporate, there is less and less variety on the air. So we just keep going in the same old close minded, complacent circles; to some people apparently, it makes us look un-intelligent. I would be on guard to make sure we just look that way and don’t become that way.
Thank you for your response. I agree that these are nuanced issues. Absolutely. I live in California where education is currently (in essence) under attack. It breaks my heart. It’s important to look at the area’s that need improvement in any nation. It’s more the tone and intent of the critique that I am highlighting. Thank you again. Appreciate the food for thought.
While there are people in Wichita that do seek out “intelligent” films (me being one of them), he’s not completely off base. I mean, what are you going to say about a city in a state that completely stopped funding the arts?
It’s sad — the arts are being slashed on a national level as well. But I see your point.
Wichita is home to a couple of art house theatres and a couple of more theatres that sometimes show art house fare. It’s also the home of the Tallgrass Film Festival which features many independent films from the US and abroad. I suspect there are towns in Europe and even–gasp!–France where tastes in cinema are more provincial and less sophisticated than they are in Wichita.
I’d be surprised if Depp genuinely believed that all of the movies he’s starred in have been intelligent. Several of the films he’s done that must have looked intelligent on paper didn’t pan out. Why should a sophisticated viewer associate his name with smart films?
Hunter S. Thompson is not the intellectual giant Depp imagines him to be. His best work was Fear and Loathing, and many people found the adaptation of that work starring Depp to be, well, kind of boring and silly in a bad way. So why would a thinking person who’s actually read Hunter S. Thompson rush out to watch The Rum Diary? What’s the selling point for an intellectual?
Perhaps Thompson is admired now for his politics more than for his art. That would help explain Depp’s negative sentiments regarding Wichita.
French or no, John’s still got some of that ignorant redneck showing when he opens his mouth without a script in his hand.
OK, let’s put this theory to the test. Let’s see what the box office numbers for “Jack & Jill” are this weekend.
Is it pick on Depp time at the moment?
I watched the interview and he did not at all say the people of Wichita are idiots, he simply stated something along the lines of the film being more appreciated in Europe.. He never stated that the people of Wichita are stupid/idiots..
Who are the real idiots?
People starting these bullshit tabloids attacking someone who actually seems genuinely nice.
AND people jumping straight onto someone of a celebrity status for some off the cuff remark they make, when (for the most part) 99.999% of any population make a generalisation, stereotype, or would make a stupid off the cuff remark or statement about something/anything.
Some people have too much time on their hands to make a big deal over something as ridiculous as this.
It’s not a tabloid, it’s a well-considered piece that simply used a comment from Depp (and specifically noted the intent here was not to vilify him) to spin into other thoughts on the broader concern.
Others got it. You were clearly too dense to go there.
I can’t believe a blog convinced me to do math this early on a Saturday morning. (By the way, Roth, well done.)
Anyhow, the simple fact is it’s more about population size than taste or intelligence. Certain movies are just not going to have a broad appeal anywhere, but that fact can be disguised by the size of cities like LA and New York.
Let’s take Martha Marcy May Marlene for example. Looking it is opening week numbers when it played in 4 theaters, it made $200,000. (All numbers will be rounded for the sake of my math skills at 8:00 am.) Assuming all four of those theaters were in NYC (which they might not have been, but I couldn’t find exactly where it played) and assuming the average ticket price was $10, that means one quarter of one percent of New Yorkers saw the movie. If you take one quarter of one percent of Wichita’s roughly 400,000 residents, and again assume a $10 ticket, the movie would have made $10,000 in that city. It’s hardly surprising that not every “intelligent,” art house movie plays Wichita if they’re going to make so little money, even if the same percentage of people in that city want to see it as in NYC.
Also, I never knew there were so many fellow Buckeyes in these parts!
Thank you! And thank you for doing the real math!
I didn’t like the Pirates movies, but hey, I’m from Milwaukee. It must be us stupid Wisconsonites that don’t appreciate great art like the Pirates movies. (Actually, that’s not true; I have a lot of Midwestern friends who love the Pirates movies. I don’t get it.) Doesn’t every movie star give some knee-jerk reaction like this when their movie bombs? “Oh, it bombed because you guys didn’t get it.” Yeah, right.
Welcome, Roth, and thanks for this entertaining and detailed story. I am curious… what three films came to your mind?
Thank you! Hmm well one is probably enough to get us started :) — “Inception” — have at it!
I don’t think it has anything to do with the “level” of intelligence. It’s all in the numbers, of course. Who buys tickets to the big “stupid” blockbusters? The under 20. They are not going to the “artsy” film because it’s not cool. Not necessarily because they are (all ) stupid. So it’s normal that the so called art films ( never liked the term, like there are art films and non-art films? ) will make less money overall, and in smaller cities in particular . Nobody can generalize about how cultured a population is by the type of films they watch. That is non-sense. Also, how big a population US has compared with, say, France? Do you think french people under 20 go to “art” movies?
Hats off to Roth Cornet, not only for calling out Depp but also for exposing the lazy anti-Americanism that pervades leftwing discourse in the arts.
I happen to live in Wichita. And I’m a filmmaker. Well… I make silly cat videos on YouTube (12.6 million views so far). None of my own films would be considered intellectual, so I may not have credibility here, but I have to say that there is a certain amount of truth to Mr. Depp’s statements.
Wichita does have a passionate group of artists, filmmakers, and musicians, as well as a small audience who appreciates culture and beauty. As a creative individual, it is not hard for me to find other creative types in our community, but it feels like we are a small group living in a heavily industrialized manufacturing town.
We do have certain bright spots in the community. The Tallgrass Film Festival will be ten years old next year. It is steadily growing in size and reputation and it attracts filmmakers and celebrities from all over the world. It is a wonderful escape from an otherwise dull and monotone local culture.
On the other hand a musician friend of mine complains how none of our radio stations will play local musicians. If it is not heavily marketed pop music, main-stream country, or classic rock, it won’t play here. At one time there were three radio stations that played classical music, but now we are down to one. My own recent experiences in Austin, TX illustrated to me how Wichita has a virtually non-existent live music scene compared to that wonderful city.
While there are intelligent and open-minded people in Wichita, they are surrounded by Kansas. We are the only state in the US to completely shut down all state funding for the arts. The city of Topeka recently attempted to eliminate an ordinance outlawing domestic violence. Our state board of education is nationally known for its attack on science by pushing creationist speudo-science into our public education. Perhaps our recently best known Kansans are the members of the Westboro Baptist Church, a group of people who are hateful and brutally ignorant beyond imagination.
My most recent film (uhh… cat video) is my most ambitious production and my personal favorite, but the absolute worst received of any of my work. I completely understand Mr. Depp’s disappointment of a beloved project that fails to gain an audience. I admire his talent and the variety of roles he chooses. I hope he continues to take creative risks with unusual films, and I hope they play here in Wichita.
I think Mr. Depp’s comments would be more credible if they were related to a movie that was marketed as anything but intelligent.
Just because Mr. Depp made a remark about the amount of money his film will make in Kansas does not mean he thinks people there are stupid. But maybe they are considering all the ridiculouse comments being made.
The US seems to prefer movies like the Hangover or The Transformers I don’t uncerstand it but that is the way it is.
No one erased anything. You just posted twice for some random reason.
You are really, truly, a big help for Johnny right now, Rake. He is SO going to be grateful for your eloquent and erudite support…Jesus!
These comments were so funny I really couldn’t stop laughing. Kris’ response is great too. Maybe you have a potential new columnist here with “Rake”…?
Hey Kristopher.I posted twice because the first time they didn’t put it ..got it?..inteligent guy.And I have to write this way because all the idiots belive anything they read in internet.Sorry ,and John G..what is so funny?I’m not saying the Rum Diary is a great movie I know it’s not good but I know he didnt say that because I saw the interview and everybody can see it if you want
What I don’t get is why is my intelligence being based upon my unwillingness to watch a Hunter S. Thompson movie at theater prices. Last I checked, it costs roughly 20 dollars a person for a night at the movies and this type of movie is hardly ever worth that much. Specially when it will come out on DVD in less then 6 months where I can get groups of friends and watch with as it is supposed to be seen. Also there is a reason why fear and loathing is a cult classic, it only appeals to a very small group of people. And to even make it’s odds of success even smaller, only a few of the very small group will actually like the film. Besides I didn’t like him the first time he played Drake why would I watch him try it again?
I don’t know where you checked that it was $20 a person to get into a movie. Maybe on Mars. Go to a first show or showing before 12:00 and you can get in for about $5-$6. Even a late showing is only about $9-$10. No idea where this ridiculous $20 is coming from.
I didn’t say I spent 20 dollars a ticket. I said it costs roughly 20 dollars for a night out at the movies per person roughly, and I based it on what I spend on average when I go to the movies. Maybe it is a little high, but since most of the time I buy a soda and popcorn and a box of candy, I don’t think my average is that outrageous. I also tend to be busy working during the matinee showings so the 5 dollar cheap seats are not really an option. I also put into the total the parking/cab ride fee since I am not likely to take a buss or make my date ride on the handle bars of my bicycle. Oh wait a minute she might want a coke and dinner for the night out so I better tack on about 15 dollars for her movie experience and since I might take her to a nice restaurant with silver ware I should add another possible 45 bucks for that. So as you can see the night at the movies can easily escalate to an over 100 dollars affair ans I don’t see this movie cutting the mustard. I still don’t see why my intelligence should be questioned Based upon my unwillingness to spend that much to see a movie like the Rum Diary. Specially when it is most likely a rehashing of fear and loathing.
Depp is a typical Hollywood actor, full of himself!
I live in Wichita and just because we are not as large as LA or NY doesnt mean we dont have the intellectual capacity to “get” this film but guess what we are a major city…people forget we are the air capital of the U.S. Ive never even heard of this film so that could be why its not doing well Depp needs to.understand he doesnt always make the best films and thats neither his fault no ours he should turn to the screen writer and director about that not to insult someones intelligence…
I think the main issue with his comment was that he specifically mentioned Wichita. Had he just said the midwest, in general, then Wichitans wouldn’t have cared. I know I’m used to the preconceived notions that we’re all a bunch of idiots. And looking at the rest of the state, I get it! Our town really doesn’t care about much, unless we’re mentioned specifically (Jimmy Kimmel’s Wichitawesome video still gets referenced). We’re kind of like middle child, we love attention; good or bad.
When I read that comment I thought, “Hey, Johnny Depp knows about Wichita KS!” The truth of the matter is, we do have a thriving art, music, and film community. Anyone that took offense to the comment is clearly not a part of that as I’m certain most of us don’t really care. I’ve been in love with Johnny Depp since I was a little girl, and some silly comment about the “intelligence” of our town doesn’t really bother me. Although, I can see why the tallgrass film festival took offense.
I did have a laugh reading some comments where Wichitans try to prove their “refinement” and “intelligence”. Really not helping our case here guys haha!
Also, generalizations about political preference somehow determining how open-minded/artistically inclined/smart a person can be is really silly. I know a lot of close-minded liberals, and a lot of (way too) open-minded conservatives. People are people, one attribute doesn’t automatically imply another.