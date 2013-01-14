Johnny Depp returning for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ on July 10, 2015

No rest for the weary in Hollywood after a long night of Golden Globes partying.

Walt Disney Studios has announced that a fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is set for release on July 10, 2015. Johnny Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow and Jeff Nathanson is working on the screenplay. The Jerry Bruckheimer production currently is without a director, but one would assume Rob Marshall, who helmed the critically panned “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” will not return.

The new “Pirates” movie is setting Disney up for a huge 2015. The studio has already revealed it plans to release the first of three new “Star Wars” films and “The Avengers 2” during that same summer.

Additionally, Disney made some other housekeeping moves regarding future releases. Brad Bird’s “1952” starring George Clooney and featuring a script from Damon Lindelof (also producing) and Bird is now set for a Dec. 19, 2014 release. It will also mark Clooney’s first 3D film and is Bird’s first live-action follow up since “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.”



The already announced “The Muppets 2′ (hopefully a temporary title) will be released on March 21, 2014. Director James Bobin will return and the new cast includes Ricky Gervais and “Modern Family’s” Ty Burrell.

The release date for Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent” has been pushed back giving it a prime summer slot. The reimagining of the classic Sleeping Beauty tale was originally slated for March 14, 2014, but will now hit theaters on July 2, 2014 making it a prime contender for the July 4th weekend crown.

Lastly, Disney confirmed that Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will both be released in 3D.