Johnny Depp returning for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ on July 10, 2015

No rest for the weary in Hollywood after a long night of Golden Globes partying.
Walt Disney Studios has announced that a fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is set for release on July 10, 2015. Johnny Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow and Jeff Nathanson is working on the screenplay. The Jerry Bruckheimer production currently is without a director, but one would assume Rob Marshall, who helmed the critically panned “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” will not return.
The new “Pirates” movie is setting Disney up for a huge 2015. The studio has already revealed it plans to release the first of three new “Star Wars” films and “The Avengers 2” during that same summer.
Additionally, Disney made some other housekeeping moves regarding future releases. Brad Bird’s “1952” starring George Clooney and featuring a script from Damon Lindelof (also producing) and Bird is now set for a Dec. 19, 2014 release. It will also mark Clooney’s first 3D film and is Bird’s first live-action follow up since “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.”
The already announced “The Muppets 2′ (hopefully a temporary title) will be released on March 21, 2014. Director James Bobin will return and the new cast includes Ricky Gervais and “Modern Family’s” Ty Burrell.
The release date for Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent” has been pushed back giving it a prime summer slot. The reimagining of the classic Sleeping Beauty tale was originally slated for March 14, 2014, but will now hit theaters on July 2, 2014 making it a prime contender for the July 4th weekend crown.
Lastly, Disney confirmed that Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will both be released in 3D.
Depp’s gettin’ too old for this shit…
No he isn’t He may be in his late 40s, but he doesn’t older then if he was in his 30s.
Depp was born in 63.
He’s 50 years old. He is getting too old for this shit and only did it because Disney paid him 70 mill.
Johnny can do whatever he wants, and no, he isnt in if for the money, he’s in it becausehe loves his character and fans and obviously thought the plot was good. So why don’t you go do something with your life other than assuming things.
Isn’t Gravity Clooney’s first 3D movie? Granted hopefully it comes out sometime before 2014.
Depp shmep he’s not the same as in fear and loathing and blow… H fell apart after first pirates movie(which was very good IMO)
The problem with Pirates 4, in my opinion, was there were no stakes. It was just a race with a foregone conclusion which, after Gore Verbinski’s dazzling juggling act of a script (something most people seemed to tire of, but I loved), was comparatively too simplistic and pedestrian.
There have to be stakes for every character, and Jack Sparrow needs to be both the catalyst and the obstacle for every plot point.
Johnny depp looks great in all his movies! Love him!
waitin for u captian jack…
We love all there movies we have all of them, can’t wait til the new one comes out! The grafics in the last one was awesome on the mermaids
I can’t even describe how much I love Johnny Depp. I love to see him as Captin Jack Sparrow. He is so hottttttttt! Please continue on with making pirates of the caribbean movies.
Bring back Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley!
He isn’t to old he was around 40 in most of the films he’s still really funny why should anyone care how old he is he’s 50 he’s still got the comedy in the brain : ) lol !!