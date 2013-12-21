Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and 8 other stars who can’t wait for 2013 to be over

Think you’ve had a bad year? Well, you aren’t alone. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have experienced 12 months of creative frustration they would prefer to completely forget. We’ve picked 10 of the most disheartening, but there is some good news around the corner for these famous faces. A number of these favorites are on track to completely turn things around in 2014. The others? Let’s just remember 12 months is a long time in the entertainment bubble and anything can happen.
Review part of 2013’s historic year in entertainment in the embedded story gallery below.
Don’t forget Naomi Watts had Movie 43 to deal with as well!
Sylvester Stallone had a pretty bad year, too. Maybe even worse than Arnold. Bullet to the Head didn’t do well, and neither did Homefront, which he wrote.
Ryan Reynolds didn’t have a bad year, he had a Ryan Reynolds year. I’m sorry but his agent must have a bunch of studio heads molesting a goat on video? Nobody and I mean NOBODY will pay to see this guy star in anything, I have no idea how this guy keeps getting roles.
This is a weird article! They can’t wait for 2013 to be over? What?! Did their movies suck — yes! But did they make 10 or 20 million for each of these horrible movies? Yes. What part of that sucks? Tell me. I make a teacher’s salary, and I can’t figure out why 2013 is so horrible for people who made millions and millions of dollars in 2013. Am I missing something?!
You honestly think every famous actor makes $10 million or more off of every pic? Not even close for many of these entries.
First off, Patrick is right. A lot (though not all) of the actors mentioned do not that make that kind of money very often, if at all. The only two that might be used to that type of price tag are Smith and Depp.
Second, you’re not thinking relatively. Of course they’re making more money then someone on a teacher’s salary (sorry about that by the way; it’s appalling how little this country pays it’s teachers). Ellwood is saying these people had a bad year IN RELATION to their previous years (except for Reynolds and Collins; I’m not sure they’ve ever had a good year). Will Smith is used to being in movies that open huge, not to starring in one that is critically panned and has a small box office take. Also, some of the problems that Ellwood talks about have more to do with image than money. Watts is an Academy award-winning actress, so she is obviously not going to like being panned for two movies that she probably worked very hard on (one of which I’m sure she figured she would have Oscar buzz for). Out of everyone on this list, Labeouf (sp?) is probably the worst off. Plagiarizing is a serious and incredibly bone-headed of him. It could definitely affect whether or not he gets hired in the future.
Wow thanks for all the Anchorman 2 spoilers! Don’t really see how they added to the actor’s years but I’m glad you didn’t spoil one but two cameos for me! The movie has been out for less than a week and your discussing what are supposed to be surprise cameos at the end of the film? Never coming back to this site again.
I thought that was odd too (and actually I counted three, not two). But don’t worry. There are a lot more cameos and I’d say at least two of those three are cameos I would have expected to see before I even saw Anchorman 2.
It’s not often things like this bother me, but for some reason these small spoilers have. Anchorman 2 has only been out in the UK for half a week and it’s a film I intend to watch in a couple of days. I don’t understand why there would be 3 seperate mentions regarding one film in a single article. Pretty poor.
Can you rename this article “3 actors whose cameo in Anchorman 2 we’re gonna spoil for you”? Much more adequate.
I have two issues with this list. 1. There is no singular premise as to why 2013 was bad for just these actors. Bringing up personal issues as a reason is ridiculous as then this list should include half the population of the world. So is it a bad year because they were seen as terrible actors in the roles they undertook, or because the film was negatively reviewed, or because the film under-performed at the box office (the latter I still regard as a misnomer because many great films under-perform at the box office and vice versa). 2. None of these actors seem to be on the same level. Depp is perhaps the only true high salary A lister on here (Smith is only included based on his past but what has he done in the last couple years as a leading man?). For a few of these actors there years is no different than any other actors;. so why just these 10?
I am leaning toward Chuck in that all these actors got paid. Yes I understand everything is relative but unless the actors’ salary is directly tied with a films back end and gross profit (which only a handful of high profile actors are able to contract), then they ALL got paid. And yes, rather handsomely. So let’s avoid finances as a reason for a bad year because it is insulting to compare what any of the actors on this list to the rest of society or even to “working” actors (none of which these could ever be called).
When it comes to both Smith and Carrey, they all but disappeared from movies so of course they will not ever have the same great years as before (and lets be real, Dumb and Dumber was nonsensical crap with humor targeted toward children). Smith decided in the past few years to focus on being the ultimate stage dad and pedal his son to the masses. Good intentions yes, but such a waste of his own talents. Hopefully the world can once again see Smith in a starring role without his son. I think Carrey got jaded after making great film after great film and constantly getting snubbed by the Academy (hell at has to get to you eventually)
As for Ryan Reynolds. I really do not understand all the hate. The man is awesome. The reason why he keeps getting called upon is because he really can do it all (and if you doubt then you have not seen enough of his films…see The Nines, Buried, etc then get back to me). He is likable and fits many roles. People knock on him for Green Lantern, WHY? As a film it actually made a ton of money so how was it a flop and how is the blame his?
As for Shia Lebeuof. Was 2013 really all that bad for him? For an actor I thought would be the next big thing he has desperately tried to sabotage his own career (starting with insulting Spielberg when it was clear he was intended to be the new Indiana Jones for the future…I mean really who does that?) But even though he has constantly made himself look the idiot since IJ4 it has not stopped countless directors from hiring him.
I’ve always liked Ryan Reynolds, and I hope his career picks up, but Green Lantern did not “make a ton of money” if we are talking about profit. The movie barely made back its production budget in worldwide box-office ($219 mill on a $200 mill budget- that is the 27th highest gross for 2011 by one of the years most expensive films). That doesn’t take into account marketing (which reportedly cost around $100 million) and distribution, which costs millions more (particularly overseas distribution which would have cut significantly into the $100 mill+ it made at the foreign box office). It was certainly a “box office flop”. How well it did for the studio in home media and merchandising is more difficult to say but it wasn’t close to being one of the top video sales of 2011 either. If the film had made them a ton of money, they would have green-lit the sequel by now.
As far as blame goes, the movie’s failure wasn’t his fault (a lot of that would go to marketing and the script), but unfortunately he did lack the star power to overcome general disinterest and the crappier elements of the film itself in order to make it a success (very few actors, if any, actually have that kind of consistent draw these days though).
you should think before you spoil multiple cameos for a film within the first four days of it being out. i mean, that’s pretty stupid.
Lily Collins, not Lilly. And what was the “up” part of her “up and down” career?
Completely agree about spoiling those cameos. From what I understand, this is a climactic sequence and everyone else had been avoiding spoiling who turns up. I’m sorry but most of us don’t get invited to press screenings days and weeks ahead of time. We can talk movies without ruining the fun of them as well.
Encourage LaBeouf to leave acting. He is at best a “B” movie actor who got lucky getting some roles/jobs. There are talented real actors who will benefit by getting work when he leaves. The industry is starting to degenerate into hiring people who somehow attrract ticket buyers instead of hiring talent.
Bye Bye LaBeouf
There wasn’t any ‘up’ part for Lily Collins, she’s always ‘down’.