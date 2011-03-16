Johnny Depp steps up as Captain Jack Sparrow in new One-Sheets

Disney loves to tease out their press materials and have done so yet again with two new posters for “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” The first, a “teaser payoff” shows Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, standing heroically in front of a montage of elements from the film: on his left, some mermaids on a rock, behind him on his right, a ship on fire (ooh! and another mermaid in the water.)

In the second one, meant for bus stops, we have Johnny Depp as Sparrow again, although this is a “big head” medium shot, and he’s looking straight at us. I would hazard to say it’s the same boat on fire in the background, although much farther away. (I would say he’s being smart to get away from it, it’s gun powder stores could go off!)

Interesting to note how sober and heroic the poster version’s of Captain Sparrow are compared to the Ozzy-like character that Depp brings to the screen. Check out the two posters embedded after the fold.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” opens everywhere Friday May 201th, 2011