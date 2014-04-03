Johnny Knoxville and Tony Shalhoub join Michael Bay’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

It seems like Paramount is still searching for the secret of the ooze with their upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot. Word comes from Deadline today that Johnny Knoxville (“Jackass”) has just signed on to voice Leonardo and Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”) will offer up the voice of Splinter.

The Jonathan Liebesman-directed/Michael Bay-produced film has already faced delays and a myriad of questions from the fans about potential changes to the origin story. Is this then a step in the right direction or something which will further irk some individuals?

The trailer for the August release finally arrived last week, and certainly got folks talking about what is going to be new and different this time out, particularly with its voiceover narration from William Fichtner, who plays Shredder, though he seems to be speaking before he becomes the villain. The trailer also offers up some hints about a backstory with April O”Neil (Megan Fox) and her father”s potentially helping create the mutant turtles, with Fichtner”s character, in the first place.

We are currently running a poll asking for your thoughts on the movie's trailer and, as of this writing, opinion seems pretty divided. Be sure to watch the trailer, imagine Knoxville voicing Leonardo, and vote.