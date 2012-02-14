Jonny Lee Miller to solve crimes as Sherlock Holmes on CBS’ ‘Elementary’

02.14.12

Recently, we’ve seen Scotland Yard’s most famous detective played by Robert Downey Jr. on the big screen and by Benedict Cumberbatch on the British TV series. Now, former “Eli Stone” star Jonny Lee Miller will put on the ubiquitous hat and pipe for “Elementary,” CBS’ upcoming pilot featuring Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

Like BBC’s current hit “Sherlock,” “Elementary” will take Doyle’s 19th Century writings and update them for the present day. The show will take place in NYC, where Holmes makes his residence.

Writer Robert Doherty, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly will exec produce, while Michael Cuesta (“Homeland”) will direct, reports Deadline.com, who broke the story.

Recently seen on “Dexter,” Miller will star opposite Johnny Depp in Tim Burton”s “Dark Shadows,” and will appear in Neil Jordan”s “Byzantium.” He also performed alongside fellow Sherlock Cumberbatch in Danny Boyle’s recent stage version of “Frankenstein.”

