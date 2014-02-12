Johnny Weir is basically wearing ‘Hunger Games’ costumes at the Sochi Olympics

Winter Olympics correspondents don’t come any fiercer than three-time U.S. National figure-skating champion Johnny Weir, who’s bringing high fashion to the town of Sochi, Russia with a series of costumes outfits that wouldn’t look out of place on the runways of Milan or in the “Hunger Games”‘ infamous Capitol (a reference he actually admitted to in a recent interview). Will his outrageous get-ups singlehandedly topple Putin’s repressive anti-gay laws? Well, I like to think so, but then I also thought Judd Hirsch and Judd Nelson were the exact same person until about 4 hours ago. So no, the answer to that question would be no.

