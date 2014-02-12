Winter Olympics correspondents don’t come any fiercer than three-time U.S. National figure-skating champion Johnny Weir, who’s bringing high fashion to the town of Sochi, Russia with a series of
costumes outfits that wouldn’t look out of place on the runways of Milan or in the “Hunger Games”‘ infamous Capitol (a reference he actually admitted to in a recent interview). Will his outrageous get-ups singlehandedly topple Putin’s repressive anti-gay laws? Well, I like to think so, but then I also thought Judd Hirsch and Judd Nelson were the exact same person until about 4 hours ago. So no, the answer to that question would be no.
Johnny Weir is basically wearing ‘Hunger Games’ costumes at the Sochi Olympics
Surprisingly I like the combo of Weir and Lupinski commentating. That said I can’t decide who’s trolling who. The Ice Skating Federation appeared to have little love for him when he was performing, yet it feels like he was chosen in part as a way of saying FU to Putin’s anti-gay laws. I hope they don’t suddenly forget his number when the next winter games come around.
All proponents of “equal and fair participation” in sports should be pushing hard for recognition and support of achievers like Weir. That is the only way we can keep the fight for Equality from dying out.
I have been watching Johnny on NBCSP since day 1 and he has been werking it! I love Johnny since he came onto the skating scene because he kept it real and didn’t care what anyone thought. Werk it Johnny you diva!!! xo
I thought his middle initial was “Q”……