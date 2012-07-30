Jon M. Chu continues his ’80s nostalgia tour as director of ‘Masters Of The Universe’

When I was on the set of “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” I had a chance to talk to Jon M. Chu about his approach to the sequel and to the world of “G.I. Joe” in general. While that set visit remains embargoed, probably forever thanks to the post-production convulsions the film is going through, I think it’s safe to report that Chu struck me as an ’80s kid through and through, sincere about his love of everything involved in a “G.I. Joe” movie.
It’s also probably safe to say that any kid who grew up with “G.I. Joe” as a regular part of his diet also was well aware of “He-Man” and “Transformers,” the other two corners in the ’80s afternoon cartoon pyramid. I was too old for all three, but it seems that they marked the kids who watched them deeply, and at this point, it goes beyond nostalgia. It’s just part of their pop culture DNA, and so it makes sense that you’d want an ’80s kid to come in to direct “Masters Of The Universe” for Sony and Escape Artist. You want someone who’s going to take this seriously, who has a love of the characters and the world already firmly in place, and who can find the right tone for what could easily be straight-up ridiculous.
I was under the impression that He-Man was one of the many characters recently sold to Dreamworks as part of that Classic Media deal, but that may only cover animation. Since Dreamworks paid $155 million to buy that huge catalog of characters, I’m going to bet that they’ll put some of those properties into development as animated films. Could we be looking at a situation where two different companies could be gearing up to produce two totally different versions of these characters? Maybe.
There have been several attempts to bring “He-Man” and his dense line-up of toy companions to the bigscreen in recent years, with Justin Marks most notably working on a draft that had some momentary heat at Warner Bros. Right now, Alex Litvak and Mike Finch are the writers struggling to bring Eternia to life, and with Chu attached, it looks like Sony is starting to feel like they’ve got a film here. Although Chu is involved in a lengthy and difficult post-production on his “G.I. Joe” sequel right now, it appears that Sony is confident enough to move forward with him in charge of the development on this one.
Will He-Man finally be given the big-budget live-action treatment? We’ll see. One thing’s for sure… Chu would have to suffer a massive head injury and every other person involved would have to suddenly be struck stupid for them to even approach making a film as awful as the 1987 Cannon Films version that starred Dolph Lundgren.
Thankfully, though, we know this isn’t a direct remake of that, since that was remade successfully as “Thor.”
“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” arrives in theaters March 29, 2013. Hypothetically.
Hey now! Heh.
The stuff I’ve seen of the G.I. Joe sequel still leaves me undecided on it, so I’m not quite sure what to make of this news. It’s nice to have someone with some passion behind the project, though. Just hope that nostalgia doesn’t supersede quality.
I was actually surprised by Marks ‘MotU’ script, considering everything else of his I’ve read has been horrible and ‘Street Fighter’ was an atrocity. It took some distinct liberties but they worked much better than his disastrous Voltron pitch. So if they used it as a starting point it wouldn’t be an outright travesty and could give them a better base than scratch to get this off the ground.
So, so true about Thor.
In it’s defense, the Lundgren film alternates between charmingly ambitious and hilariously awful, which gives me an overall positive viewing experience.
As a kid I simply despised it for every minute of screen-time not spent in Eternia (non-coincidentally why an off-world Thor sequel can be so much cooler than Branaghs’ successful intro film).
I’d love a cool He-Man movie, but I can’t really imagine what the right tone should be.
I’m as an 80s kid like Chu so GI JOE, Transformers and He-Man are all part of my DNA too but I’ve yet to be completely satisfied so far with they way the first two have been brought to the big screen. If they really want to get me interested in a new He-Man movie they should forget the corny cartoon and the 1987 film and look straight to those paintings by Earl Norem Mattel used to promote the toys in Masters of the Universe magazine(which I had a subscription as a kid). Those were the greatest interpretations of He-Man’s world ever. They brought those action figures, vehicles and playsets to life for me. If they can bring that tone and look of those of paintings to the big screen then I’m in.
80s kid also, I like the Transformers movies (I actually really dig the first flick), GI Joe was bunk & the sequel trailer kinda had me interested until it jumped into reshoot hell to add more Channing Tatum & 3D post production so I pray something else comes out that weekend. Hell, I think I even saw the OG “Masters” in theatres when I was a kid. I have no desire for them to go back to this one. It’s a very shallow toy line. I think “Transformers” works because, even though it’s also a very shallow toy line, it’s also Giant Goddamn Robots Beating The Bejesus Outta Each Other, an aspect that, if anything, Bay has been smart enough to pick up and put at the forefront of his movies. So there is something there to at least make a big, loud movie outta. Don’t see that potential in He-Man. It’s just a bit too silly.
Well, as long as Chu isn’t saying that his movie will be “dark & gritty”, I don’t mind him trying it.
I would love to see this be good and successful, he-man and transformers were pretty much perfect as cartoons and marketing tools for toys that were genuinely great. But please, let the damn thing be set on eternia this time and keep battle cat (which could be awesome). God I’m being sad, I’m now going to go away and dream of a live action film for the mysterious cities of gold…
Thank you!
Thor was only okay. Like a disney movie nothing special. Great visuals but no spirit. I’m glad someone else is pointing that out. Chris looks awesome but there was no actual story and the character development was written by a child.
I get what your saying, but there have been some pretty special disney movies. I assume you are only talking about recently, though.
Aww, I love that terrible Masters of the Universe. I still lust for Chelsea Field as Teela, and laugh every time I think of Tolkan saying “No one takes pot shots at Lubic!” before firing a shotgun wildly at Skeletor’s minions.
Looking at what I just wrote, yeah, I have no idea how they take it seriously.