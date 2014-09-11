‘The Daily Show’s’ Jon Stewart shames the NFL for attempted Ray Rice cover-up

After elevator video footage surfaced this week showing the graphic and callus violence Ray Rice perpetrated on his wife – then fiancée – his NFL career is effectively over. Public opinion has former fans going so far as to get rid of any merchandise with Rice's association via official buyback programs.

But “The Daily Show” asks the obvious question: why did this tape have to be released to the public before action was taken of NFL or Ravens officials? The NFL claims they never saw this tape but Jon Stewart tears that flimsy excuse apart.