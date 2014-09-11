‘The Daily Show’s’ Jon Stewart shames the NFL for attempted Ray Rice cover-up

#Ray Rice #NFL #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
09.11.14 4 years ago

After elevator video footage surfaced this week showing the graphic and callus violence Ray Rice perpetrated on his wife – then fiancée – his NFL career is effectively over. Public opinion has former fans going so far as to get rid of any merchandise with Rice's association via official buyback programs.

But “The Daily Show” asks the obvious question: why did this tape have to be released to the public before action was taken of NFL or Ravens officials? The NFL claims they never saw this tape but Jon Stewart tears that flimsy excuse apart.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ray Rice#NFL#Jon Stewart#The Daily Show
TAGSJohn StewartJON STEWARTLeague of Exculpatory GentlemenNFLRAY RICETHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP