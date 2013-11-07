Jon Stewart mocks Jay-Z for his relationship with Barneys despite racial profiling

11.07.13 5 years ago

Okay, honestly? Jay-Z Penny is an incredibly cool rap name. As is Jaycy’s, Jay-Z Maxx and Tar-Jay. So if the fella wants to go ahead and be a brand instead of an artist, that is probably fine with the American people.

But the rest of us should probably go ahead and boycott Barneys because of their racial profiling. (I say as if the rest of us were actually shopping at Barneys.)

