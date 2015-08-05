Jon Stewart’s departure: ‘Daily Show’ correspondents who rocked the comedy world

Tomorrow marks the last day that Jon Stewart is hosting the longtime satirical news and comedy beacon “The Daily Show,” with correspondent Trevor Noah stepping in fill those rather large shoes.

Correspondents have a long history of doing additional heavy duties on the show. Many correspondents, in fact, have gone on to make an even bigger impact on the comedy and entertainment realm.

Below, we highlight 16 of Stewart's core and crack on-camera team members from “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” one for each of the 16 years it's been around.