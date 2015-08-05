Jon Stewart’s departure: ‘Daily Show’ correspondents who rocked the comedy world

#Trevor Noah #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
08.05.15 3 years ago

Tomorrow marks the last day that Jon Stewart is hosting the longtime satirical news and comedy beacon “The Daily Show,” with correspondent Trevor Noah stepping in fill those rather large shoes.

Correspondents have a long history of doing additional heavy duties on the show. Many correspondents, in fact, have gone on to make an even bigger impact on the comedy and entertainment realm.

Below, we highlight 16 of Stewart's core and crack on-camera team members from “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” one for each of the 16 years it's been around.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trevor Noah#Jon Stewart#The Daily Show
TAGSJON STEWARTTHE DAILY SHOWThe Daily Show with Jon Stewarttrevor noah

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP