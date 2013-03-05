Jon Stewart taking summer off from ‘Daily Show’ to focus on directorial debut

Get ready for “The Daily Show Without Jon Stewart” — at least for a few months this summer.
The longtime host has announced that he’ll take a 12-week hiatus from the Comedy Central news spoof show in order to work on a more serious endeavor — making his directorial film debut, the fact-based drama “Rosewater.”
The film is based on Maziar Bahari and Aimee Molloy’s 2011 book “And Then They Came For Me: A Family”s Story of Love, Captivity and Survival.” Stewart will pen the screenplay.
“And Then They Came For Me” will depict the true story of Canadian-Iranian journalist Bahari, who was accused of planning to overthrow the Iranian government, and arrested for four months in 2009. Months before his capture, Bahari appeared in a “Daily Show” sketch, in which correspondent Jason Jones pretended to be a spy. Bahari’s captors even used some of the footage against him.
“You can imagine how upset we were,” Stewart told The New York Times, “and I struck up a friendship with him afterward.”
It’s a serious topic, but Stewart’s trademark humor won’t be completely absent from the film. “One of the things that appealed to me about the story is that it does have lighter moments,” Stewart added. “One of the things that kept Maziar alive was his ability to keep his sense of humor – to remember about joy and laughter – and see the absurdity of his situation.”
Scott Rudin and Gigi Pritzker will produce “Rosewater,” alongside Stewart.
The film is expected to start shooting in June. There have been no casting announcements as of yet.
“Daily Show” regular John Oliver will act as guest host while Stewart is away. He’s also the star of Comedy Central’s “John Oliver”s New York Stand-Up Show,” which aired its third season last summer.
I will miss Stewart like I’d miss a family member, but John Oliver is more than up to the task. If anyone has doubts, listen to his Bugle podcast with Andy Saltzman. He’s incredibly funny there, and he is directly responsible for the tremendous neologism “fuckyoulogy,” in order to discuss the deaths of despised dictators.
My only gripe with this is if it takes Oliver away from the Bugle due to his workload.
I don’t think anyone could ever take the place of Jon, but I would second this post, John Oliver is a fantastic choice for guest host and the Bugle is probably the best podcast on the entire interwebs.
I wish Jon Stewart success and I hope this isn’t foreshadowing his departure for good.
I wish he had a better person to hand the reins over to in his absence. John Oliver is okay in limited doses but he gets on my nerves after a while. Especially when he’s yelling. Stephen Colbert would be a better choice but obviously with his own show that wouldn’t work.
I’ve noticed a change in The Daily Show over the past year or so. They seem to be doing less sketches and more desk segments. The supporting cast (Jones, Bee, Mandvi, Madrigal and Williams) are only on a few times a week it seems. I wonder why? Is this a cost saving measure?
I miss the good old days with Cordy, Colbert, Helms and Carrell. They had a great, stellar cast. Nowadays it seems quite watered down and all the good people they have move on to bigger projects. I still enjoy the interviews and Stewart’s review of the news but the show isn’t as good as it used to be.
What about the good old days of Olivia Munn?
Didn’t care for her. In fact all the women on the show have been terrible in my opinion. Sam Bee is the worst. Apologies to Britta Perry.
Yeah, I was kidding about Ms. Munn. After being awful on Attack of the Show, she got even worse on The Daily Show. Samantha Bee has some good pieces, though. Jason Jones sure thinks so! Am I right? (Ironic sexism)
Beth Littleford and Rachael Harris were good.
Come to think of it Kirsten Schaal actually was quite good every time she’s been on. She’s too talented to stay there. Not familiar with the others you mentioned.
Kristen Schaal is awesome. Shame on me for forgetting her.
Littleford was on the show from ’96 to ’00. She started when Craig Kilborn was hosting. She’s been dokng straight acting, both dramatic and comedic, for a while. Harris was on for about a year (’02-’03). She did an entertainment news segment called “We Love Showbiz” with Steve Carrell. She played Ed Helms’s horrible fiancé in the first Hangover.
When Colbert guest hosted The Daily Show it lead to The Colbert Report. I wonder if this could be the genesis of a third nightly news comedy. If The Daily Show is a news magazine and The Colbert Report is The O’Reilly Factor, I think John Oliver would be a great host of a Meet the Press style panel show.
Wow. The daily show without Jon Stewart–that’s like–I don’t even know what; the ocean without water?
I’m glad they’ll at least still be on, as this is how I get my news–I can’t stand hearing it straight and can tolerate it only watered down with humor and incisive commentary. But I too worry this could be a step in the wrong direction. He mentioned on Fresh Air a while back that he will want to be home more once his kids are older. I selfishly really hope this 12 weeks is not the start of a pattern!
We will miss Jon at our house too. Here’s hoping The Daily Show staff keeps up with their fantastic research and writing. I am sure the quality of the research and writing is a tribute to the brilliant Mr. Stewart’s involvement.
Not to be mean, but as parents of 3 young adult ‘children’ my husband and I will say this to Jon:
Start spending more time with your children NOW, even though they are young. Nothing is guaranteed, especially time with your kids. And by the time they get much older, they’d rather be with their friends.
-Tough love but true.
Best of everything to Mr. Stewart and his family.
John Oliver blows. By far the most annoying of any of the regulars on the daily show. Most consistently a miss when doing a bit also. My breakdown of the show is that the first segment is most likely to be funny. The sketch bits are iffy at best, with Oliver the worst of the lost in this section. The final interview section, while a joke is not funny and certainly not informative. The throw to the web leads one to not much in additional content. So the interview section other than allowing the guest another promo platform is of no use to the viewers. Since last year, the show has taken more vacation days than Carson in his final years, so I suppose summers off was the next step. Count me out.