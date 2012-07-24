Joseph Gordon-Levitt responds to ‘Dark Knight Rises’ shooting

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the most recent “Dark Knight Rises” star to release a statement about Friday’s shooting at an Aurora, Colorado movie theater during a midnight screening of the film which left twelve dead.

The actor, who plays Detective John Blake in the film, took to the Internet to issue a statement reflecting his grief and sadness over the incident. “My most sincere sympathies go out to the families of the victims in Aurora,” he tweeted.

Christian Bale and director Christopher Nolan both released statements earlier this week. Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros., the studio who produced the film, is making donations to charities supporting victims of the shooting.

The shooting’s suspect James Holmes made his first court appearance on Monday.