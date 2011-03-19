Joseph Gordon-Levitt set, Juno Temple circling ‘Dark Knight Rises’

After much speculation, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will officially reunite with his “Inception” director, Christopher Nolan, in the upcoming Batman sequel “The Dark Knight Rises,” reports Variety. British actress (“Greenberg,” “Kaboom”) is in talks to join the cast.

Although the role is being kept under wraps, Internet rumors have the “500 Days of Summer” actor playing everyone from the Riddler to masked assassin Deadshot to mafia heir Alberto Falcone (Tom Wilkinson played mob figurehead Carmine Falcone in 2005’s “Batman Begins,” whereas Eric Roberts appeared as a rival mob boss in 2008’s “The Dark Knight”).

Gordon-Levitt joins an all-star cast heavy on Nolan regulars. Christian Bale returns as the Caped Crusader, with Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Gary Oldman also reprising their respective roles from the first two films.

“Inception” co-star Tom Hardy has been cast as the monstrous villain Bane, while Anne Hathaway is tackling the role of Catwoman. Marion Cotillard (also in “Inception”) rounds out the cast.

Gordon-Levitt will soon be seen in “Hesher,” opposite Natalie Portman. He’s currently onscreen in the porn-themed indie comedy “Elektra Luxx.”

Temple appeared in the Sundance hit “Little Birds,” and will soon be seen in “Dirty Girl,” and the latest version of “The Three Musketeers.”

Nolan is producing Warner Bros.’ highly-anticipated “Superman” reboot, directed by Zack Snyder.