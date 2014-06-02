Josh Brolin teaming with ‘Prisoners’ director for drug thriller ‘Sicario’

(CBR) Josh Brolin made headlines last week when it was revealed he has a major role to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Thanos, first teased at the end of “The Avengers,” next seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and expected to remain a heavy presence in many movies to come.

But Brolin isn”t best known for his big-budget blockbuster work. He”s a better-known quantity when it comes to smaller, more intimate fare – films like “No Country for Old Men,” and even the derided “Labor Day.”

Even with Thanos in his future, Variety reports Brolin will stay true to his interests with a role in “Sicario,” a new thriller directed by “Prisoners” helmer Denis Villeneuve. Co-starrring Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, the film is about an Arizona officer who travels to Mexico accompanied by mercenaries, with the intent of tracking down a drug lord.

Incidentally, del Toro stars in “Guardians of the Galaxy” as well, and Blunt was once lined up to play Black Widow in “Iron Man 2” before passing on the part. It just goes to show that these days, everywhere you go, there you Marvel.