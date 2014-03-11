‘Transformers’ actor Josh Duhamel to star in Vince Gilligan’s ‘Battle Creek’

(CBR) “Transformers” franchise veteran Josh Duhamel will return to television with a lead role in Battle Creek, the new CBS drama from “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan.

According to Deadline, he”ll play sincere, and maybe even naive, FBI agent Milton Chamberlain, who teams with police Detective Russ Agnew (Dean Winters of “30 Rock” and “Rescue Me”) to clean up the streets of Battle Creek, Michigan. Kal Penn, Janet McTeer, Aubrey Dollar, Edward Fordham Jr. and Damon Herriman co-star.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer will helm the pilot; “House” producer Howard Shore will serve as showrunner.

Duhamel, who got his start on the daytime soap “All My Children,” starred in all five seasons of NBC”s “Las Vegas.”