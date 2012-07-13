Joss Whedon announces ‘Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog’ will air on The CW

SAN DIEGO – The long strange trip of Joss Whedon’s “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” is making what may be its strangest detour to date, a small screen airing on The CW.

Whedon announced on Friday (July 13) during a project-spanning, free-wheeling panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con that “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” will make its network television premiere this fall on The CW.

A CW source confirmed the “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” airing for the fall, but offered no additional details on when the 42-minute musical-comedy will premiere. It would seem that The CW has a wide array of potential airing options with the network holding back its official fall launches for October, but we’ll see.

Whedon wrote “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” with brothers Zack and Jed, plus Maurissa Tancharoen during the 2007-2008 Writers Strike. The project was released online in July of 2008 in three 14-minute installments and found subsequent life in a variety of online hubs and later on DVD (and an iTunes soundtrack album).

The musical superhero tragi-comedy stars Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Fillion, Felicia Day and Simon Helberg.

Whedon and comedy have talked for years about doing a sequel and the subject came up again during the Comic-Con panel. The “Avengers” director admitted that he and the other core “Dr. Horrible” creatives have gotten together and kicked around ideas and possible songs, but he would only say that things may move forward “soon.”

Stay tuned for additional information on the CW airing of “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” as soon as we know anything.