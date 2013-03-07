Joss Whedon does Shakespeare in new ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ trailer

03.07.13 5 years ago

Writer-director Joss Whedon has made his mark on TV with cult shows such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel” and “Firefly,” and conquered the big screen with “The Avengers.” Now, he’s using his skills to interpret an even more celebrated wordsmith: William Shakespeare.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have just released the first trailer for Whedon’s quick, low-budget take on Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” and his light touch seems perfectly suited for this latest adaptation of one of the bard’s finest comic moments. 

A jazzy number underscores the black and white images (with splashes of muted colors) of modern-day lovers and haters, manipulators and manipulated, including such Whedonverse regulars as “Angel’s” Alexis Denisof and Amy Acker, “The Avengers” co-star Clark Gregg, and “Firefly” vets Nathan Fillion and Sean Maher. 

Watch the trailer here:

The film was, somewhat famously, shot in secret at Whedon’s own home in Santa Monica, Calif. over a period of just 12 days. Unsurprisingly, it looks like a really nice house. 

“Much Ado About Nothing” opens June 7.

What do you think of the trailer?

