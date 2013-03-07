Joss Whedon does Shakespeare in new ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ trailer

Writer-director Joss Whedon has made his mark on TV with cult shows such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel” and “Firefly,” and conquered the big screen with “The Avengers.” Now, he’s using his skills to interpret an even more celebrated wordsmith: William Shakespeare.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have just released the first trailer for Whedon’s quick, low-budget take on Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” and his light touch seems perfectly suited for this latest adaptation of one of the bard’s finest comic moments.