Judd Apatow gives us our first peek at Pee-Wee Herman back at work

03.20.15 3 years ago

It's been a long time coming.

One of the things that happens in this culture where every deal made gets breathlessly announced is people first hear about a film years before it hits a screen. In some cases, development can take a while, and it turns into this thing where someone has to answer questions about a particular project for four, five, or even ten years before it actually happens.

There have been a number of false starts on new Pee-Wee Herman films over the years, and in every single case, I believe Paul Reubens has been completely sincere every single time he's talked about the status of the films. He meant well, and he's been trying to get these various movies made, and now, finally…

Paul Rust, who worked on the script for “Pee-Wee's Big Holiday” with Reubens, looks pretty damn happy in that picture, and I love seeing Apatow in the mix. He's having a good time right now helping some really wonderful comics make movies, and I think we're going to end up reaping the benefits as fans. I can't wait to see this, and I'm sure I'm not alone.

